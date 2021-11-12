BOZEMAN – Browning High School activities director Everett Armstrong has been reassigned from all duties related to athletics by the district’s superintendent, prompting an afternoon walkout by students ahead of a contentious School Board meeting Tuesday.
The decision was made by Superintendent Corrina Guardipee-Hall, who told 406mtsports.com on Friday that she “determined it was in the best interest of the students and district to make the reassignment.” She said Armstrong will continue as student activities director and will oversee a lengthy slate of events, but he won’t be involved in scheduling or “overseeing anything to do with athletic events.”
Armstrong, who was in his third year as AD, filed a grievance but was denied in writing by Board chairman Brian Gallup.
Pikuni Press & Newsfeed first reported the story Tuesday.
A change.org petition in support of Armstrong had more than 1,000 signatures from students and community members. A handful spoke at Tuesday’s meeting after the walkout, all requesting he receive “due process.”
Some members of the School Board, including Armstrong’s wife, Rae Tall Whiteman Armstrong, challenged Guardipee-Hall making such a decision without a hearing. But the superintendent pointed out she is allowed to make such moves under a 19-year-old district policy.
At the end of the meeting, the Board voted 6-2 to hire former activities director Tony Wagner on an interim basis. Guardipee-Hall said Wagner already is building local support and involvement ahead of the winter sports season.
Citing privacy laws, Guardipee-Hall wouldn’t specify reasons for Armstrong’s reassignment. Pikuni Press & Newsfeed noted “what appears to be disciplinary action for several named infractions, including not having a sound system working on one side of the stadium during a football game.”
Armstrong hasn’t returned a call to 406mtsports.com but wrote on his Facebook page, “Well, the School Board made their voices loud and clear. The voices of students and community members DO NOT MATTER!! I did the best job I could, and because one person seen (sic) it different and painted me a bad employee to majority school board members, and they believed her, which is illegal, I’m let go of athletic duties.”
Five students spoke at the meeting and more carried signs in support of Armstrong.
Sophomore basketball and volleyball player Natalie St. Goddard teared up as she said, “He’s been nothing but help to me personally. I think it was a bad decision for a small mistake. I think it’s really unfair to have him taken away in the middle of the season when we really needed him.”
Sophomore all-round athlete and Armstrong's niece Jerel McEvers-Whitegrass held a sign saying “Quit blaming Everett” and added: “We really need the students’ opinion. You really need to listen to us … this is our future and we need you guys to make decisions that benefit us.”
Guardipee-Hall said she and assistant superintendent Dennis Juneau did just that during a noon meeting Tuesday.
“We had an informal meeting with the students when they came that day,” she said. “We listened to their concerns.”
At the meeting, Board member Donna Yellow Owl made a motion to allow Armstrong to defend himself and Rae Tall Whiteman Armstrong seconded but the rest of the Board declined.
“I think we need to listen to our students and our public,” Yellow Owl said. “I think we should allow that gentleman due process … Mr. Armstrong. I for one, as a Board member, feel my rights are being violated by this not being brought to the Board and I would really like to hear this — no matter what the decision or outcome is.”
A point of contention: Whether a superintendent should have the sole power to make staff changes. The policy has been in place since 2002 under five superintendents; the Board last approved it with no changes on Sept. 8, 2020.
“I think the Board is elected to make these decisions, not one person,” Yellow Owl said at the meeting. “And I want that opportunity. We hire and we fire.”
Gallup said he was open to another discussion about a policy change, but he also compared the superintendent to a basketball coach selecting his or her staff. Two board members agreed, with Steve Conway calling the dustup "political".
“I believe that the head coach should pick his assistant coaches,” said Gallup, a lifelong Browning resident and longtime Board member who Guardipee-Hall said has been instrumental in bringing significant “impact aid funding” funding to the Blackfeet Reservation and other Native schools in Montana. “It’s (her) team. I think it’s the same in the school district.”
Emotions grew heated when discussion turned to hiring Wagner, who was Browning’s AD until 2018. Yellow Owl made a motion to table the hiring, and she, Armstrong and former Board member Wendy Bremner asserted Wagner couldn’t be hired because the position wasn’t open.
As voices rose from the back of the room, Gallup called a recess, saying the meeting was “out of control”. Later, six Board members voted in favor of Wagner. Yellow Owl and Armstrong dissented.
Afterward, as the Board members exited, about two dozen students outside chanted, “We want Everett! We want Everett!”
As for Armstrong, he wrote on his Facebook page that he’s at peace with his job performance as athletic director.
“I’m going to hold my head up high because at least I know I put students first,” he said. “At least I know I made a difference and can sleep good at night.”
