COLUMBUS — Forgive the Columbus and Sidney baseball teams if they looked perhaps a bit out of sorts or shaky in warmups Friday.

After all, neither school had ever played a sanctioned game in the sport before the Cougars and Eagles met in a historic season-opening matchup at Columbus' Mandeville Field at Granite Peak Park. 

Columbus baseball head coach Travis West talks to his players after the Cougars' 15-0 win against Sidney at Mandeville Field in Columbus on Friday. The game was the first for both the Cougars' and Eagles' baseball programs.
Columbus' Michael Curl pitches during the Cougars' game against Sidney at Mandeville Field in Columbus on Friday. The game was the first for both the Cougars' and Eagles' baseball programs.
Sidney's Kaleb Kutzler throws the ball during the Eagles' game against Columbus at Mandeville Field in Columbus on Friday. The game was the first for both the Cougars' and Eagles' baseball programs.
Columbus' Michael Curl pitches during the Cougars' game against Sidney at Mandeville Field in Columbus on Friday. Curl went all four innings and allowed just two hits with 10 strikeouts in Columbus' 15-0 win, the first in team history.

