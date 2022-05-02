MISSOULA — Eureka native Hank Dunn has criss-crossed the country in search of high level baseball opportunities and soon will be playing NCAA Division I baseball close to home.
Dunn, a 2020 Eureka grad, announced his commitment to Gonzaga, which plays in the West Coast Conference, on Monday night. He's a right-handed batter who plays in the outfield.
"I chose Gonzaga because it’s a program I’ve wanted to play for since I’ve been in second grade, and it was just the right fit for me as a player and a person," he told the Missoulian. "It’s also close to home and allows for my family to come watch."
Dunn is currently a sophomore at Yakima Valley College, a two-year school in the Northwest Athletic Conference. He'll have two years of college eligibility remaining.
As of Monday, Dunn was leading the NWAC in batting average (.431) to go with two home runs, 25 RBIs, 40 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 32 walks compared to 19 strikeouts. It's a marked improvement from 2021, when he hit .281 with 16 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 10 stolen bases and 24 walks compared to 20 strikeouts.
"YVC has truly helped me grow as a person and player and helped me focus on the process over the outcome," he said. "Ultimately, I’ve been very blessed to play this game and look forward to this next chapter that God has opened up for me."
Dunn was a three-sport athlete who won five state championships in high school. He was part of Eureka's football team that won State B crowns in 2016, 2017 and 2019; he was the quarterback in his final two seasons.
Dunn also won a State B team wrestling title as a freshman and the State B/C 152-pound individual title as a senior. Individually, he had placed third as a junior, second as a sophomore and fourth as a freshman.
High school baseball didn't exist in Montana when Dunn was at Eureka, but he still played at several levels, including for Little League and Babe Ruth teams. Things blossomed for him when he went to North Carolina for USA Basbeall tryouts and was spotted by the Spokane Crew, a club team that Dunn played on for two years, during which YVC recruited him.
"It’s truly a dream come true to play Division I baseball," he said, "and something I couldn’t have accomplished without the great support system I have in my family, teammates, and coaches."
