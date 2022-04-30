MISSOULA — In the old river town where I was raised, there were privileged boys that played travel baseball and there were the rest of us.
The "rest of us" was a massive group that played unorganized baseball all summer long on weedy eastern Iowa diamonds in the 1970s. The only semi-organized baseball for the "rest of us" preteens came in parks & recreation leagues where kids served as player-coaches. I enjoyed that part but certainly my leadership skills left something to be desired at age 12.
One of my fondest memories growing up was finally being a part of real organized baseball on my high school team in the summertime. Mowing lawns for money in the morning, heading to baseball practice in the afternoon, staying out late with friends in the evenings. What a way to live.
In a perfect world, the Montana High School Association would opt for summer high school baseball. That way long johns wouldn't be required under baseball uniforms and fans could watch without first stopping at Walmart for Toe Warmers (my secret weapon at age 57).
That's not going to happen anytime soon. Not with Legion baseball being such a fixture.
The good news is Montana is going to have high school baseball next spring. There's no word on exactly how many teams will play but 10 from western Montana are on board, from Hamilton to Eureka. Missoula's Class AA athletic directors will meet Thursday and there's a good chance they'll wait until 2024.
Whether it's next spring or the next, high school baseball is coming to a high school near you. It's a beautiful thing.
From now on, every teen — even the poorest of the poor without the means to commit to a 62-game Legion schedule or even get to Legion practices for that matter — will finally have a chance to play an important brand of baseball.
I just hope the MHSA is not 20 or 30 years too late on this move. Baseball was a lot more popular when I was a teen, and learning the intricacies of the game included a lot of watching on TV. How many Montana kids watch Major League Baseball anymore? We'll find out.
Regardless, today I'm happy for all those boys out there that will finally have the chance to put on a high school baseball uniform. There's bound to be a few diamonds in the rough. Diamonds that maybe never would have been discovered if club baseball was their only option.
My intention here is not to bad-mouth Legion or any other form of travel baseball. That would be hypocritical, seeing how my wife and I spent a lot of dough the past two decades driving our kids to out-of-town club events, doling out lots of cash to stay overnight and eat at restaurants.
But let's agree on one thing folks: Legion baseball costs good money and some families simply don't have a lot of disposable income. Going to Legion tournaments out of state, that requires some serious McDonald's green.
Legion has sponsorship options for kids in need, but there's still considerable financial and family commitments required. Take it from a former kid who never had a car in high school, getting to and from athletic practices every day can be a challenge. I resolved the issue by riding my bike and bumming rides off a buddy in his smelly '72 Subaru.
High school baseball was a blessing in my life. I never would have had the guts to try junior college ball if not for my experience in high school. The college ball didn't work out great because I could barely hit my weight. But baseball was a big reason I went to college (yeah I know, bad reason) and trying college turned out to be a terrific move.
The older I get, the more I love baseball. It humbles even the greatest players. The life lessons are abundant.
Here's hoping Montana high school baseball works. That schools are able to draw decent player numbers. That high school programs are able to work with Legion programs to share practice facilities and playing fields.
The potential payoff for Legion teams is a beefed-up roster with more battle-tested players. Maybe Montana's Legion teams will even fare better come regional time.
And don't forget about the fans.
High school baseball is going to generate more interest in the sport, especially among young people in the Treasure State. Once those new fans are hooked, they'll get in the habit of coming to watch all spring and summer long, giving high school, Legion and even Pioneer League ball players something else to be excited about.
The "rest of us" have a lot to look forward to in Montana next spring.
