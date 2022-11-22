BUTTE – The Montana High School Association Executive Board met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday afternoon.
The association placed the inaugural 2023 MHSA State Baseball Tournament in Butte to be played on 3 Legends Field at Copper Mountain Park May 15-20.
Baseball became a sanctioned high school sport in Montana this school year.
3 Legends Field recently played host to the Montana Alberta Class A South District Tournament in July. Butte won the tournament, as well as their first Montana Class A State championship since 1953, and Northwest Class A Regional Tournament this past summer.
The city will have two high school teams in this year’s inaugural baseball season: the Butte High School Bulldogs and the Butte Central Catholic High School Maroons.
Butte High School head coach Jim LeProwse, who managed the Butte Miners to the three championships over the summer, was hired in early August to coach the first-year Bulldogs.
Butte Central hired Richie O’Brien to become the Maroons first head baseball coach on Nov. 11.
With only two schools from Class AA (Belgrade and Butte) participating in the first year of action, the divisions have a unique look to them.
Per information received from MHSA Executive Director Brian Michelotti, here are the divisional setups:
East
Belgrade
Butte
Butte Central
Columbus
Lone Peak (Big Sky)
Sidney
Southwest
Beaverhead County (Dillon)
Corvallis
East Helena
Florence-Carlton
Hamilton/Darby
Stevensville
West
Frenchtown
Plains
Polson
St. Ignatius
Thompson Falls
Northwest
Browning
Columbia Falls
Lincoln County (Eureka)
Troy
Whitefish
First date for baseball practice is March 6.
Butte will also be the host of the State AA boy’s and girl’s basketball tournaments March 9-11 at the Butte Civic Center, and AA-B Track & Field Meet at Bulldog Memorial Stadium May 26-27.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.