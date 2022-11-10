BUTTE – The Butte Central staff announced the hiring of its first head baseball coach on Thursday afternoon.
Richie O’Brien was named as head baseball coach in a press release.
O’Brien is a 2002 graduate of Butte Central High School. He was a letter winner for Central, garnered all-conference and all-state honors in football, wrestling, and track and field.
Serving as an officer for Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department for nine years. He works for his family business an electrician.
“I am so excited for the opportunity,” O’Brien said. “To be the first head baseball coach for Butte Central is an honor.”
In a press release, Butte Central activities director Chad Petersen stated that the hiring of O’Brien was a natural choice for the Maroons’ baseball program.
“This spring, Butte Central Baseball will become reality for the first time ever,” Petersen said. “I can’t think of anyone better suited to build and lead a successful high school baseball program. Richie’s engaging and energetic personality, along with his professional and coaching background, will no doubt benefit our athletes, athletic department, and school.”
Peterson went on to say that O’Brien has been asset in mentoring Central’s student athletics.
“Over the last ten years as an assistant coach, Richie has developed and maintained a positive and enthusiastic rapport with our student-athletes,” Petersen said. As excited as we are to have Richie lead this program from the ground up, we know our athletes will be just as excited to lead from and play for Coach O’Brien.”
O’Brien is ready to hit the ground running. With coaching several sports, including junior and senior league baseball, it is O’Brien’s opportunity at head coaching. Giving back to his alma mater is an opportunity that he relishes.
“It’s my first venture of being the boss,” O’Brien said. “Butte Central has done more for me than I could dream. I can’t wait to get started with this first team.
The Montana High School Association adopted baseball as a sport in January 2022 and the first sanctioned season begins in March.
“With the competition wide open this first year, it should be exciting,” O’Brien said.
