The Butte Central Catholic School Board voted to move forward with plans to play baseball, starting with the 2023 season. The decision was made on June 29, 2022, during the June meeting of the board.
“We are very excited about the decision to add baseball as part of our athletic program,” said Butte Central Catholic Schools President and Superintendent, Don Peoples. “We believe there is great interest and enthusiasm for baseball in the Butte community.”
A survey of Butte Central students revealed that twenty-one students in junior high and high school would play baseball in the spring. Peoples commented that the new MHSA rule that allows eighth graders to participate in all sports, except football, positively impacted the board’s decision. “The fact that 8th graders can participate in high school sports strengthens our potential numbers for the program,” he added.
The school hopes to gain permission to utilize Miners Field at 3-Legends Stadium for its home games and practices. In addition, the school will embark on fundraising efforts to meet the start-up and operating costs of the program. “Funding baseball will be a challenge,” said Peoples. “We are confident that our alumni, parents, and the community will help us raise the funds.”
The Butte Central School Board also made the decision to add girls wrestling in the 2022-2023 school year. The sport was added to the MHSA in 2020 and has grown in popularity and participation over its first two years.
The school will open the head coaching position in the next few weeks in hopes of securing a coach before the start of the school year in August. “We believe baseball will be great for our student-athletes and our school system,” said Peoples. “We look forward to working with the Butte American Legion Program and youth baseball programs to grow baseball in our community.”
