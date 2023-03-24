BUTTE – Springtime and America's pastime have long been synonymous throughout the country. Now, for the first time in Montana’s history, MHSA-sanctioned high school baseball is underway.

“It’s awesome. I really hope it’s going to be history in the state of Montana and I hope it just continues to grow. To have the opportunity to be a part of the very of first year, it’s pretty neat,” Butte Central head coach Richie O’Brien said.

Gavin Derkatch is a sports reporter for the Montana Standard. Follow him on Twitter @GDerkatch or email him gavin.derkatch@406mtsports.com