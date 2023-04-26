The Butte Bulldogs were supposed to make their home debut, but weather and poor field conditions again shifted the game with the East Helena Vigilantes to Helena.

Butte turned just four hits into 11 runs as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the young season. The Bulldogs grabbed the lead in the second inning after both teams were held scoreless in the first.

With Butte leading 1-0, Anthony Knott brought home two runs on a single to left center and that made it 3-0 Bulldogs. Butte would then tack on two runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh innings, while allowing the Vigilantes to score just once, in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Sean Ossello notched a triple and drove in three runs for the Bulldogs. He also walked twice and scored once. Cayde Stajcar also tripled for Butte High as he went 2-for-2, scored a run, drew a walk and notched an RBI. Zach Tierney also drove in a run in the win.

Adien Cuchine got the decision on the mound after allowing one run on three hits in four innings pitched. He also struck out two Vigilante batters.

Colby Weaver got the loss for EHHS after allowing three runs on one hit in two innings pitched. Weaver was one four Vigilantes to get a hit. Dallin Fuhriman, Taylor Kopp, Kelton Simonson were the others. Fuhriman drove in the only run for East Helena in the third inning.