BUTTE – For the first time in Butte’s history, a sanctioned high school baseball game took place in the Mining City on Friday at 3 Legends Stadium.

The Butte High Bulldogs wasted no time in their home opener, defeating Lone Peak 13-0 with the mercy rule coming into play after five innings.

It was a long time coming, with the seventh game of the season serving as the Bulldogs inaugural home game. Weather has complicated the season as the team couldn’t hold their first outdoor practice of the year until Thursday.

But for the home opener, warm weather and blue skies made for a great day to launch high school baseball in Butte.

“It was awesome, we couldn’t have picked a better day. The kids were really excited to finally play at home,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Everything was working for the Bulldogs in their win against Lone Peak, as they scored in each of their four innings at the plate.

Butte’s Zach Tierney reached base in all four of his plate appearances and drove in four runs. Cayde Stajcar, Zack O’Connell and Derek Dunmire each batted in a pair of runs in the victory.

The Bulldogs posted nine hits and played a clean game in the field with no errors.

On the mound, Ethan Cunningham was a force for Butte. The senior pitched five scoreless innings and struck out 12 batters. Cunningham didn’t allow a baserunner until the fifth inning.

“I felt relaxed, it was a nice day for the home opener. I felt good after the first inning and when that happened I knew I was going to have a good day,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham has been a huge part of the Bulldogs success and showcased exactly why Friday afternoon.

“He (Cunningham) has great command of all of his pitches. He’s easy to call pitches for, I can tell you that,” LeProwse said.

Butte extended their record to 6-1 on the season as they won their fourth consecutive game. It has been a dominant stretch for the Bulldogs as they have managed to outscore their opponents 49-1 over their last four outings.

With the state tournament being held in Butte in just a few weeks, the Bulldogs are poised to make an appearance.

“I think we’re sitting pretty good, we are right where we want to be right now. I think we’re as good as any team in the state, there’s no doubt about it,” LeProwse said.

LeProwse helped lead the Butte Miners to both the American Legion state and regional titles last summer, so there is plenty of championship experience on the roster.

While the team likes how their playing, they know they will need to take it to a new level to win the inaugural high school state title.

“We’re feeling pretty good, we have a lot of work to do. We need to be better than we are right now but we’ve made a lot of progress so far,” Cunningham said.

The Bulldogs will be back on the diamond on Tuesday, when they take on crosstown rival Butte Central for the first time.

With Butte Miners on each side of the field, it will be another historic day when the Bulldogs and Maroons play their first ever game.