BUTTE – The American Legion baseball season is still a few weeks away, but there were plenty of Butte Miners on the diamond at 3 Legends Stadium on Tuesday.

For the first time in Montana’s short high school baseball history, Butte High and Butte Central took the field as foes.

“It was cool to be able to play Central, without a doubt, because it’s never happened before,” Butte High head coach Jim LeProwse said.

A doubleheader made for a long evening, and the Bulldogs were able to pick up two decisive victories over their crosstown rival.

Although it was a tough day for the Maroons, it was the start of a tradition that will continue every spring.

“I think it’s awesome for the city of Butte. It’s not the ending I wanted by any means but it is awesome to be a part of it,” Central head coach Richie O’Brien said.

Butte High started strong, picking up a 17-2 win in the first game. The mercy rule went into effect after a three-run fourth inning gave the Bulldogs a fifteen-run lead.

Central dug themselves in a hole and couldn’t recover after giving up fourteen runs in the first two innings.

Five different players drove in two or more runs for the Bulldogs in the first game of the day. Derek Dunmire led the way with three runs batted in.

Trey Hansen was the winning pitcher for Butte, as he threw four strikeouts over three innings and allowed one hit. Kaden McGillen pitched one scoreless inning in relief.

The second game of the night was quite different but ended with a similar result. The Bulldogs defeated the Maroons, 26-1, with the mercy rule coming into play after the sixth inning.

It was a fast start for Butte in game one and a dominant finish in game two. The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead after three innings before the offense turned it on to end the game.

The lead was 8-1 for Butte entering the sixth inning, before an 18-run inning blew the game wide open. The Bulldogs had seventeen hits over the course of the game.

Cayde Stajcar hit a grand slam and led the team with five runs batted in. Sean Ossello drove in another four runs for Butte.

“We hit the ball really well today and took advantage of some miscues. We hit ball very timely in certain situations, and our pitchers did a good job of limiting opportunities for them (Central),” LeProwse said.

Butte High improves to 8-1 on the season, while the Maroons fall to 0-7. The Bulldogs have now won six games in a row, outscoring their opponents 92-4 over that stretch.

The lone loss for Butte came against Belgrade, a 9-4 loss on April 17. They will face undefeated Belgrade again on Monday.

With less than three weeks left in the inaugural high school season, both Butte High and Central will hope to finish on a high note.

“I’m pretty happy with where we’re at, we’ve still only had two outdoor practices. We have some pretty big games coming up,” LeProwse said.

Butte High will be back on action on Thursday against Lone Peak on the road at 5 p.m., followed by a home game on Friday against Columbus at 3 p.m.

Central travels to play Belgrade on Thursday at 4 p.m. and Lone Peak on Friday at 3 p.m.

Photos: Butte High meets Butte Central