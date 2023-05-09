BOZEMAN — Standout pitchers Ethan Cunningham of Butte and Ella Farrell of Kalispell Glacier are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for April.

Cunningham, an all-state performer last summer for the Butte Miners American Legion baseball team, has the Bulldogs off to a fast start in their inaugural season. He struck out 12 in five scoreless innings against Lone Peak in the first high school baseball game at 3 Legends Stadium.

Cunningham, nicknamed "Easy", also struck out 13 against Columbus in Butte's first game. In all, he has 34 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched and also is hitting .389.

Farrell was even more dominant, leading Glacier to a 9-0 record for the month, going 5-0 in the circle with a 2.60 earned-run average and hitting .433 with 19 runs batted in.

Among her big hits: a walk-off 12th-inning home run to defeat previously unbeaten Helena Capital and followed that up with a two-run single to knock off Helena.

Farrell also had a grand slam and seven RBIs against crosstown rival Kalispell Flathead and drilled a home run against Missoula Sentinel to start a six-run seventh-inning rally.