MISSOULA — There is no class system for the first season of Montana high school baseball.

That's just fine with coach Pat Duchien and his Florence-Carlton Falcons.

"People have known me long enough with football to know we want to compete against the best," said Duchien, who has guided the Florence football team to two straight Class B championships.

"We don't want to play a lesser schedule. We feel fortunate to be able to play against these guys. It's been fun seeing how we stack up."

The Falcons (11-4) clinched a state berth and at least a share of the Southwest Conference title with a come-from-behind win at Corvallis Tuesday night, 6-2. Corvallis is one of five Class A schools in the league along with Hamilton, Dillon/Twin Bridges, Stevensville and East Helena.

Tuesday's game was delayed in the third inning because of lightning with Florence trailing, 2-1. When the game resumed, the Falcons seized control.

"Our defense played phenomenal," Duchien said. "I think we only had one error on a passed ball.

"They locked in after the rain delay. The bats starting coming along and the energy level was up. We like to punch adversity in the face at Florence and they seemed to do that."

The Falcons, who were led by the coach's son, Pat Duchien, with his three hits Tuesday, will finish up their conference slate at Hamilton Friday. Florence can secure an outright conference title with a win.

Then the Falcons have one non-conference home game against St. Ignatius/Plains next Wednesday before focusing on state.

This spring has been a learning experience for the Falcons and their coach. Unlike other Montana teams that have head coaches with a wealth of experience leading teenagers on the diamond, the Falcons rely on a football coach whose baseball experience was limited to the kids level prior to 2023.

"As the season has progressed I've kind of learned to not be so ... It's not as fiery as football," said Duchien, whose has a lot of his football players on the baseball team. "You're not getting fired up as much before the games. You want to definitely keep guys calm and focused and within their own mental realm.

"I've found myself in some pregame talks speaking about going to battle and going to war, similar to football, and it's like, they're really not getting much out of this. We're just blessed to have really good baseball players here in Florence that have played for a long time."

Not only have the Falcons played a schedule chock full of Class A teams, they've even had a chance to play a Class AA team in Belgrade. They may get more chances at state, playing either Belgrade or the other Class AA school that picked up baseball, Butte High.

Florence dropped its game against Belgrade, 6-5, in 11 innings at Ogren-Allegiance Park on April 22. But it's worth noting the upperclassmen left midway through the game to get ready for prom and the Falcons' younger players held their own for six innings.

It's safe to say Florence is not going to melt if it faces a Class AA team at state. But playing the showcase tournament in The Mining City could present some unique challenges.

"It's always tough to go down to Butte and play," Duchien said. "They're going to have a little bit of a homefield advantage. I'm sure one of the two (Butte or Butte Central) are going to make it.

"You can hear more of the fans in baseball. I don't hear any fans in football. You have to give a couple stares to make sure people keep their attitude in check at baseball games, but it's been good."