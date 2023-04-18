MISSOULA — Bill Sapa, head coach of the Columbia Falls High School varsity baseball team, has died.
The news was first reported by the Hungry Horse News Tuesday. The story indicated he was found in his recliner unresponsive Tuesday morning.
The Wildcats were scheduled to host Frenchtown on Tuesday afternoon. That event was canceled.
The Sapa-Johnsrud baseball fields in Columbia Falls are named after Sapa and Ray Johnsrud. Sapa owned the Blue Moon Bar and Nite Club in Columbia Falls.
Sapa was also a longtime assistant football coach at Columbia Falls.
