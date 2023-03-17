COLUMBUS — There will be no more promising baseball talents forced to end their careers young due to a lack of opportunity in Columbus.
There will be no more stop-and-start baseball teams that fluctuate on a yearly basis if they're even able to play at all in Sidney.
For the very first time this spring, there will be high school baseball in Montana.
And for the behind-the-scenes figures that have helped make the dream a reality — statewide, in their own communities, or both — that's something they've waited a long time to say.
"A lot of kids stopped playing baseball here in Columbus after (age) 12," Cougars coach Travis West, a Little League coach in town since 2008, said. "Or if we were lucky enough to have a juniors team, 14. And that was it.
"So, this is fantastic. We've had a lot of parents who have said (they) can't wait until (their) kids get up to high school baseball. ... This is a great opportunity."
When baseball games officially get going next week in the inaugural, all-class Montana high school baseball season, the state will become the 48th in America to hold a sanctioned high school season in the sport, with neighbors Wyoming and South Dakota the only non baseball-playing states left.
Though those around the state involved in getting high school teams set up are giddy and ready to be part of history, the first season is bound to have a few bumps in the road and issues to sort out — especially for baseball programs in the peculiar position of eastern Montana. The 21-team setup for 2023 is dominated by schools located in the western portion of the state, with the "East" conference including schools as far west as Butte.
In fact, the only two baseball-playing programs in the state east of Bozeman (closer to the central part of the state) are Columbus and the Sidney/Fairview co-op, meaning plenty of long travel days are ahead for the Cougars, Eagles and many of the opponents coming to their own towns to play them (and vice-versa).
"When they scheduled everything, the MHSA, they honestly did a really good job with our conference schedule," Sidney/Fairview coach Hunter Gordon said. "When we do travel to a Belgrade or a Butte ... we get to play a few games in a weekend, and that helps with the travel."
Sidney/Fairview is on, by a sizable margin, the biggest geographical island of any baseball program in the state. The Eagles' closest drive in Montana for a set of away games this year will be when they travel to Lewistown (an over four-hour drive) for a pair of neutral-site games against East Helena and Lone Peak on May 13.
The counter for Sidney/Fairview, however, is that it's mere minutes from North Dakota, a state that's long-sanctioned high school baseball. Several games against teams from there are on the Eagles' schedule, and when Sidney hosts a share of multi-team events this year, groups of North Dakotan teams will be mixed in with Montana ones to give the in-state teams fresh looks at other opponents they likely wouldn't see otherwise.
The 20-player Eagles team and its personnel is ready for whatever may come, especially Gordon, a teacher in the district who is returning to coaching after the local American Legion team he formerly coached, the Richland County Patriots, "dwindled away" for some time due to low numbers before returning last year, he said.
"We've got a really tough division," Gordon said. "We've got two teams in Belgrade and Butte, the two AA schools ... those are two that we know are going to tell us where we're at, if we can compete with those guys.
"So many schools, for whatever reason, decided not to join this year. It just makes me that much more proud to be from Sidney and have the support that we do to jump right in and do that."
As for Columbus, the Cougars have a much shorter trip (a shade under two hours) for their closest away game at Belgrade on March 28. But they, too, are eager to establish a high-school-aged program and extend opportunities for playing the sport in town beyond middle-teenage years, no matter how much time the drives to and from faraway places take.
Columbus doesn't have a Legion team, meaning that talents in the past that wanted to keep playing beyond Little League had to either commute to practice with teams in Laurel or Billings and/or play travel ball — both options of which weren't viable for many families due to time, costs and other logistical factors.
Now that Columbus finally has its own team through its high school, players either forced to quit due to age limits years ago or forced to leave town for opportunities can return home. Senior pitcher/first baseman Michael Curl is one instance of the latter example, excelling enough to commit to play college baseball at Mayville State (North Dakota) next year but needing to compete outside of Columbus to get attention in recruiting.
When Columbus plays its first-ever baseball game against Sidney/Fairview at home next Friday, Curl can finally do that in a green cap and "Cougars"-emblazoned jersey.
"I think it is pretty cool, because then I don't have to travel to Billings every day to play baseball," Curl, Columbus' only senior on the 16-player roster, said. "I think it gives kids that haven't played in a couple years an opportunity to come out and play. ... I don't have to play with another team, I get to play with my home school."
With literally no prior history of high school baseball in Montana, teams like Columbus and Sidney/Fairview are seeing Year 1 as a bit of a blank slate. Unlike in other sports, there is no mighty powerhouse or bonafide lock (yet) to win the first-ever state title in May in Butte — everyone is at square one.
The number of schools sponsoring baseball is almost certain to grow as the years go on, but for now in the far east of Montana, it's Columbus and Sidney/Fairview holding down the fort.
For both programs as they embark on groundbreaking seasons, they'll aim to provide for the rest of the region a blueprint of success — and to show everyone hopping on board down the line how it's done.
"We tell these kids, 'This is a big deal,'" West said. "This is the first year. A successful program is going to start this year for us and hopefully build every year. They're very excited. I'm excited. I can't wait to get out on the field and play, because I've seen our talent. I see what we got."
"It's an honor, first of all, just to be in this opportunity," Gordon said. "That's something that we've been saying to our guys from day one, that we have the opportunity to be in that first season ever. And that's something that these guys can talk about for the rest of their lives."
