COLUMBUS — There will be no more promising baseball talents forced to end their careers young due to a lack of opportunity in Columbus. 

There will be no more stop-and-start baseball teams that fluctuate on a yearly basis if they're even able to play at all in Sidney.

Columbus Cougars baseball practice

Columbus baseball head coach Travis West talks to his players during the Cougars' practice in Columbus on Thursday.
Sidney/Fairview baseball

Members of the Sidney/Fairview baseball team practice in the Sidney High School gymnasium Thursday. The Eagles will participate in the inaugural Montana high school baseball season, which begins next week.
Columbus Cougars baseball practice

Columbus' Preston Neilson catches the ball during the Cougars' baseball practice in Columbus on Thursday.
Columbus Cougars baseball practice

Columbus' Michael Curl warms up during the Cougars' baseball practice in Columbus on Thursday. Curl is committed to play baseball in college at Mayville State (N.D.).

