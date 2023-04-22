HELENA — Dillon plated six runs in the first and run-ruled East Helena 12-0 in five innings in varsity high school baseball action on Saturday.

Damon Skradski scattered two hits and a walk across five innings for Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges and struck out eight.

Tyler Lagunas and Andrew Bartlome each went 2-for-3 with three RBI in the victory. Trenton Moreni added a couple hits and two RBI, while Skradski and Taylor Handlos each walked, supplied a hit and drove in a run.

It was Bartlome who broke the game open in the first with a two-out base hit plated that three runs.

Skradski's single increased Dillon's lead to 7-0 in the second, and one batter later, Lagunas' single and an error added two runs to that tally.

Kai Richey and Kelton Simonson collected East Helena's only hits in the contest. Tucker Petty walked and stole a base.

Cole Richmond yielded nine runs (six earned) on seven hits in two innings of work on the mound. He struck out three and walked three.

The Vigilantes drop to 3-7 overall and are scheduled to travel to Butte on Wednesday.