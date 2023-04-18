HELENA — It had been nearly a month since East Helena’s varsity baseball team found the win column, but four days after the Vigilantes lost a nail-biter to Florence-Carlton, they were celebrating a 17-1 four-inning run-ruling of Lone Peak.

“I feel like we’ve just been playing better all-around,” East Helena junior Taylor Kopp said. “We’ve been pitching good, hitting good, and fielding good. I think our main problems at the beginning of the year were errors and our hitting…

Three games against Southwest Division teams remain on East Helena’s schedule, two against teams the Vigilantes lost to earlier this season.

“I feel like [Tuesday’s win] will boost our confidence and I think we’ll be able to compete against teams we couldn’t before,” Kopp said.

“We’ve had a little drought with our varsity and junior-varsity in the win column, but we just needed some momentum, and hopefully this game will bring it, as we have Dillon coming to town on Saturday,” East Helena head coach Ethan Hoffman said.

For Lone Peak, Tuesday’s game was the Big Horns’ fourth of the season.

With the lingering winter weather, most, if not all, of Lone Peak’s experience on a baseball diamond has come in game situations.

That’s made it tough to be competitive.

“We’re happy to be outside playing ball, because we haven’t had the opportunity to be practicing outside at all,” co-head coach John McGuire said. “It’s great to be outside playing ball with the boys. They need some reps on a real field.”

In the face of a cold rain that turned to snow and ice, East Helena scored three times in the first, four runs in each of the second and third and achieved the 15-run rule with a six-run fourth.

The Vigilantes totaled just five hits, but capitalized on 11 walks, two hit-by-pitches and a number of wild pitches and passed balls.

Jacob Spencer drove in a pair of runs with a single in the first and added another hit in the fourth inning.

Kopp laced an RBI triple into the right-center field gap in the third and Kobe Mergenthaler doubled, walked and scored twice in the victory.

“We go in wanting to do things right,” Hoffman said of takeaways from a 17-1 game. “We don’t want to water down our play. [Lone Peak] is a young team and they’re developing…

“We wanted to make sure we’re still doing what we need to do and not start building bad habits.”

East Helena senior Colby Weaver started on the mound and pitched into the third inning. He dealt with the slippery conditions to allow just one unearned run and strike out three.

Eli Fox added two strikeouts in relief and held Lone Peak to a single hit in 1.2 innings of work.

“We pitched very well,” Hoffman said. “Colby started the game and he spotted up very well from the get-go. It was tough because we had rain, sleet and snow all within two innings, but he was handling the ball great and handling the mound well”

“Eli came in and cleaned up. His location was great, he threw strikes.”

Lone Peak is excited about its young core of players, a group of freshmen who’ve grown up playing baseball together.

One of those freshmen, Eberhardt Grabow, started on the mound and pitched into the second inning, striking out three Vigilantes, walking five and allowing four runs on just one hit.

Keelan Grupe was credited with Lone Peak’s only RBI on Tuesday when he walked with bases loaded in the third inning.

Grabow, Max Romney and Aidan Germain collected Lone Peak’s three hits in the loss.

East Helena improved to 3-6 overall with Tuesday’s victory and seeks its first conference win of the season on Saturday against Beaverhead County/Twin Bridges.