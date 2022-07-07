EAST HELENA — Ethan Hoffman, a Sidney native, will lead East Helena’s varsity baseball team in its inaugural season next spring, according to EHHS Athletic Director Shaun Murgel.
Hoffman played and coached American Legion baseball in his hometown and has roughly four years of high school coaching experience. He spent eight years coaching 13- through 18-year-olds at various levels.
Hoffman moved away from coaching the past two years to pursue a guidance counselor position at Butte Central High School. Hoffman was hired in a similar capacity at EHHS and will begin that job in the fall along with his duties helping get the Vigilantes’ baseball program off the ground.
“I was really just itching to get back into coaching,” Hoffman said. “I was hoping baseball would be in my future and it worked out that high school ball was put on the docket at the MHSA meeting and they accepted it the first year. It all worked out really nicely.”
East Helena’s school board approved the sport for the 2023 school year at a meeting in May. That came after the MHSA adopted baseball as a sanctioned sport in January.
Hoffman, who holds a degree in psychology, said he takes a lot of pride in helping students find their passion. He enjoys watching students grow – both in the classroom and on the field of competition – and assisting them in reaching their goals.
Baseball is a source of many childhood memories for Hoffman and one that has pretty much always been part of his life. With East Helena, Hoffman has an opportunity to build a program from scratch and set it on the right path from the beginning.
“I love the game,” Hoffman said. “I’ve loved it since I was four years old. It’s really nostalgic – I remember walking to the ballpark and watching the legion teams play and being a part of that growing up. With this position, it’s an uncommon opportunity to be a part of starting a culture and building the program from the ground up.”
East Helena is in the process of filling out Hoffman’s staff and the school recently submitted an order for equipment.
Schools are still waiting on guidance from the MHSA regarding scheduling, roster size and how it will restrict off-season workouts, among other things. Hoffman said the plan right now is to have some open gym-type practices and perhaps some pitching and batting practice sometime closer to the fall.
Roughly 30 students, not including incoming freshmen, responded as interested in baseball through a poll EHHS conducted earlier this year.
That, at least for now, gives Hoffman a good pool to choose a roster from. Open practices will help Hoffman assess the skill level and knowledge of fundamentals those players possess.
“I have a pretty good idea that, at this level, these boys are going to know the game very well,” Hoffman said. “It’s developing a culture and putting together the systems that’s going to keep us competitive. It’s Year 1 and it’s an exciting time for baseball in Montana.”
Building a culture in which players are accountable to their teammates and coaches is a top priority for Hoffman.
That extends off the diamond and into every aspect of a player’s life – including academics. Having that accountability and a buy-in from players is imperative for a high school varsity program.
“It’s really building those skills of accountability, of buying into the system, or buying into a united mission,” Hoffman said. “I think that the accountability aspect is going to be very big in differentiating between, say, club ball and a high school varsity sport…If this is going to be a varsity sport, they have to stay accountable as an individual to really support the rest of the team.”
Clarity regarding a schedule and some finer points of a high school baseball season will be reached as the season draws closer. Right now schools that have committed to play are taking the initial, necessary steps to launch their programs.
Finding the right coach is important and EHHS has seemingly found its guy in Hoffman.
“A baseball team is a tight unit…If you can get everyone on the same mission – and we have a common mission – it’s a beautiful thing,” Hoffman said.
