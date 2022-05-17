HELENA — Add East Helena to the list of schools committed to playing high school baseball next spring. Helena High and Capital will not play baseball until at least 2024.
East Helena’s school board signed off on the sport during a meeting last Monday. The Vigilantes plan to rent a field from Helena’s Babe Ruth Baseball Association for practice and games.
At some point in the future, East Helena – currently a Class A school – plans to build its own baseball field. East Helena Vice Principal and Athletic Director Shaun Murgel said the cost has already been projected.
“I think our community is excited to add baseball,” Murgel said. “I think our kids are excited. It’s going to be a good sport for us.”
Murgel, who projected the start-up cost for baseball being in the $50,000-70,000 range, said a survey conducted by the school identified 32 students who were interested in playing baseball.
That would seemingly give East Helena enough participants to field both a varsity and junior-varsity program, but actual participation is likely to differ once tryouts and practices begin.
Murgel said the hiring process for coaches is already underway and that a head coach and assistant would be hired, with the possibility of a third coach coming on board depending on participation.
East Helena will not need to add a female sport to off-set baseball as it already offers girls wrestling.
As far as scheduling goes, teams are in a bit of a holding pattern. The MHSA gave schools until the end of May to determine if they would play baseball in 2023. Then, once teams playing next spring are finalized, schedules can begin to be built.
Helena Public Schools eyeing 2024 for baseball
Helena Activities Director Tim McMahon is working on a proposal exploring the feasibility of adding high school baseball.
That proposal, as it’s planned right now, would include everything from where Helena High and Capital would practice and play to start-up and recurring costs to the impact on various departments like maintenance and transportation.
The proposal would result in a recommendation to the school board sometime next spring to either begin planning for a baseball season in 2024 or hold off until it becomes financially feasible.
“We are looking at a 2024 start,” McMahon said. “We’ll spend the next eight to 10 months trying to build lease agreements with legion park and the Babe Ruth Association. We will begin to look into uniforms and all the equipment you need in order to effectively run the sport. Look at getting coaches started. Try to get total costs for a start-up cost and then on-going cost.”
McMahon said in his conversations with top school officials it was recommended that, should Helena Public Schools decide to add baseball, the cost be spread over a two-year cycle. Start-up costs would be absorbed by next year’s budget and things like coaches’ stipends, travel and umpires paid out of the general fund in 2024.
McMahon said a preliminary estimate on start-up costs would be in the neighborhood of $25,000 per school and that on-going cost would mirror that of softball but with higher figures for field rentals.
McMahon’s estimate for on-going costs related to baseball is between $45,000 and $50,000 per school.
Kindrick Legion Field, where Helena’s American Legion teams play, is owned by the city. The Babe Ruth fields are county facilities.
In building a proposal, and even after the fact, should high school baseball be added, it is groups like the American Legion and Babe Ruth Association that McMahon will lean on to gather information on how to successfully offer the sport.
“Both legion and Babe Ruth have been nothing but easy to work with and incredibly supportive,” McMahon said. “At the end of April, I had separate meetings with both groups. They were incredibly supportive. They would like to see this go. Would like to see it done well. Very understanding of the fact that we’re using the same kids.”
Helena Senators head coach Jon Burnett said the legion program fields 54 kids between its varsity and two sub-varsity teams. Babe Ruth teams even further deepen the pool of participants who would likely make up high school baseball teams.
McMahon said he anticipates only varsity and junior-varsity high school baseball programs and between 25 and 30 participants for each school.
“We will help out in whatever capacity is needed so high school baseball will be successful,” Burnett said. “Cooperation between our program and all of the local schools, including East Helena, Boulder and Townsend, is essential for continued baseball success in the Helena area.”
McMahon said there is a possibility high school baseball doesn’t get played in Helena in 2024 and that there’s a reason Class AA schools aren’t committing to adding the sport as quickly as Class A and B schools.
Most of it centers on challenges in finding suitable facilities for multiple schools and the cost of starting programs from scratch in two, or sometimes, three schools.
For the next six to eight months, McMahon will be on a fact-finding mission to determine if Helena Public Schools is able to pull off high school baseball as early as 2024.
“I hope the community understands that, for all kids involved in activities, their activities are very important to them, and they should be. Our goal in the Helena School District and my goal as an activities director is, regardless of what it is that they love to do, I want it to be a quality experience for them…
“I want it to be something that when the cheering ends for that individual child, they look around and think, ‘that was a lot of fun and I’d do that again.’ I think that really should be the goal of our activities – to make it a positive experience for high school-aged kids.”
