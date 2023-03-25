Jacob Spencer

East Helena's Jacob Spencer (#6) celebrates with Kodi Novak (#4) after scoring a run in Saturday's season-opening high school baseball game against Browning.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — East Helena and Browning made history Saturday morning, joining the growing list of Montana high schools to break the seal on inaugural baseball seasons.

East Helena was quick to jump on the opportunity to offer the sport once the MHSA adopted baseball as a sanctioned activity last January. The run up to Saturday was more than a year, in which the Vigilantes hired coaches, bought all the necessary equipment, and assembled a team.

Colby Weaver vs. Browning

East Helena's Colby Weaver threw the first pitch in Vigilante baseball history in Saturday's season-opener against Browning.
Liam Smith

Browning's Liam Smith (#18) scored the Indians' first-ever run in the second inning of their season-opening high school baseball game against East Helena on Saturday.
East Helena Baseball vs. Browning

East Helena beat Browning 25-1 and 35-0 in Saturday's season-opening high school baseball games at Bob Ryan Fields.
East Helena Baseball vs. Browning

East Helena beat Browning 25-1 and 35-0 in Saturday's season-opening high school baseball games at Bob Ryan Fields.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.