The wait was made longer by typical Montana spring weather, delaying the beginning of a historic season by another week, before the Vigilantes and Indians met for a varsity doubleheader on a cold and blustery Saturday at Bob Ryan Fields.
“It’s been a little bit harder because of the weather,” East Helena senior Jacob Spencer said. “We just got out onto the field two days ago…It’s been hard [waiting], but it was building excitement to get on the field and play.”
“The boys put a lot of work into this field this week to make it playable and make it safe…Really just seeing them out here working – that’s when the excitement starts to hit, when you actually have base lines and bags,” East Helena head coach Ethan Hoffman said.
In games measured more by experience gained than the final score, the Vigilantes rolled to victory on the scoreboard 25-1 and 35-0.
Here’s the first official pitch in the history of East Helena’s baseball program
Both games were called well before the regularly-scheduled distance, with Game 2 ending after just two innings.
The skill gap between teams was apparent and to be expected considering how new the sport is to many communities around the state.
That’s why, despite being down 13-0 in the second inning of Game 1, Browning celebrated its lone run of the day (scored on a wild pitch after reaching via a base-on-balls).
Indians head coach Doug Blackman made sure to let his team know the significance of what it had accomplished by congratulating his players on making history with the program’s first-ever run.
For East Helena, a team that features a handful of players in Helena’s American Legion baseball program and even more who played through the Helena Base Ruth Association, Saturday was a measuring stick opportunity, a chance to knock off the rust, and to get the blood pumping in a way that can only be accomplished by playing games.
“What we really wanted to focus on was our approaches at the plate,” Hoffman said. “We haven’t seen a lot of live pitching the last couple weeks.”
“Just working their approaches at the plate and [working] on leads and secondary [leads] around the base paths, because those have been things we haven’t been able to do.”
Spencer supplied the first hit of the day for the Vigilantes, scoring the team’s sixth run with a single to left field in the first inning of Game 1. He added a run-scoring double to center in the second as part of a 12-run frame.
While both games were deemed “varsity” contests, each team played every available player on Saturday.
For the Vigilantes, that meant hits by bench players Boston Adams and Evan Lane in the first game and knocks by Liam Priebe, Kaleb Curtiss and Wyatt Carroll, just to name a few, in Game 2.
“It went good,” Spencer said. “I think we’re gonna be really good this year.”
Browning did not record a hit on Saturday.
Parents and fans who braved the cold spring morning witnessed the berth of high school baseball in the Helena area. From Saturday, the sport is likely to only grow, bringing with it more opportunities for high school students to keep playing a game they enjoy.
“Helena, as a whole, is a great baseball community…Talking to our players and coaches, when they wear their ‘East Helena Vigilantes Baseball’ stuff around, not just East Helena people are asking questions,” Hoffman said.
“People are excited to come out and see high school baseball in Montana, especially in the West.”
With its footing established, East Helena baseball rolls into its conference schedule next week, traveling to Florence and Stevensville.
“Excited to see what the conference has…It’s gonna be nice to see what everyone brings to the table and the talent and programs they’re building,” Hoffman said.