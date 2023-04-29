BUTTE – It doesn’t take long to realize why Ethan Cunningham is commonly referred to as “Easy” by his teammates and coaches.

The Butte High pitcher simply makes it look easy when he’s on the mound.

In his last start on Friday afternoon against Lone Peak, Cunningham tossed five scoreless innings and struck out 12 batters while only allowing two hits.

“He (Cunningham) is probably the best pitcher in the state in my opinion,” Butte High head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Cunningham has helped lead the Bulldogs to a 6-1 record, also contributing at the plate and playing second base.

His expertise is on the mound, though.

“He’s just a fantastic pitcher. He’s got great command of all of his pitches, he does a great job day in and day out. He’s easy to call pitches for, I can tell you that,” LeProwse said.

LeProwse also coached Cunningham during the American Legion season for the Butte Miners. Last summer, the Miners won both the Class A state and regional championships.

Cunningham earned all-conference and all-state honors for his performance during the championship season.

Along with baseball, Cunningham played for the Butte High football team. As a senior, it worked out that the first high school baseball season gave him one more chance to represent his school.

Cunningham has been soaking in his final season of playing for the Bulldogs.

Butte will be back on the field on Tuesday to take on crosstown rival Butte Central, so Cunningham will be taking on some of his Miners teammates.

Prior to the inaugural crosstown matchup, the Montana Standard and 406mtsports.com caught up with Cunningham for five questions.

Standard: How did you get the nickname ‘Easy’?

Cunningham: “That came from basketball, I played until I was in seventh grade. I had a coach and one practice he started calling me “Easy E”, and it just stuck ever since then.”

Standard: What has it been like to compete in the first season of high school baseball in Montana?

Cunningham: “It’s been super fun. We’ve faced a little adversity with weather, so it’s a little different than Legion but you get used to it, it’s baseball so it’s fun.”

Standard: What do you love about baseball?

Cunningham: “I’ve always loved it, I’ve played since I was a little kid. I’ve always had a love and passion for the sport. Coming here every day with my friends, just balling out, I love it. I couldn’t ask for anything else during the summer time.”

Standard: What will the energy be like for the first crosstown baseball game against Butte Central?

Cunningham: “It should be pretty good, I’m thinking there will be a lot of people in the stands. There will be a little bit of a rivalry going on, just for fun though.”

Standard: What will you miss about representing Butte High?

Cunningham: “I’m going to miss the brotherhood of the team. I’ll also miss just coming out here and playing. This is what I dreamed of as a child, just playing on this field. It’s awesome and I have to enjoy every moment of it.”