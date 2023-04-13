FRENCHTOWN — Hamilton had been aggressive on the base paths all game Thursday, and that didn’t change in the final inning of a tie baseball game against Frenchtown.

Junior Jackson Jessop reached on a one-out walk and was off to the races to steal second base on what ended up being a wild pitch. He then advanced to third on a bang-bang play at the base on another steal attempt.

With the same batter still at the plate, Jessop then scored on an RBI single to right field by senior Jacob Westberry. That manufactured run proved to be the winning tally in Hamilton’s 5-4 victory over rival Frenchtown to complete the regular-season sweep.

Hamilton improved its record to 6-1 in the inaugural season of high school baseball in Montana and is 1-1 in games decided by fewer than nine runs. Frenchtown dropped to 3-3 but had a more respectable showing than the 10-0 run-rule loss to Hamilton in the season opener on the road.

"A lot of it is strength of schedule," Hamilton coach Jason Goligoski said of the 6-1 start. "A lot of it is we are throwing and catching the ball pretty well. If we're going to improve, we need to improve on hitting the ball — we strike out too much — and putting the ball in play. We haven't seen a top-notch pitcher yet. There's not a lot of them out there."

Jessop also showed his pitching prowess as he got the win on the mound while Hamilton rallied from a deficit. He pitched the final four innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk against two strikeouts.

Frenchtown finally broke through against Jessop to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Matthew Kleinsmith one batter after a fielding error extended the inning. Frenchtown got its only three hits of the game that inning, although one base runner was called out when he was struck by a bouncing ground ball between first and second base.

Kleinsmith’s game-tying single came after he recorded the final out of the top of the sixth inning on his first pitch. He had replaced starting pitcher Carter Anciaux, who gave up four runs on one hit and six walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Anciaux induced a foul pop out to escape a bases-loaded jam in the second down 2-0. A pop out to second base helped him strand a runner at third to preserve a 3-2 lead in the fourth.

While Jessop flashed his speed late in the game, he showed his power early on against Anciaux. Hamilton jumped up 2-0 in the top of the first inning when Jessop crushed a two-run home run to center field. His swing came with two outs and two strikes, and it drove in two unearned runs after a fielding error had extended the frame.

Jessop and Westberry again came through with Hamilton down 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning as a pair of sacrifice flies by them made it a 4-3 lead. Hamilton reached on an error and drew a walk to start the inning, and then it showed its aggressive base running to take four bases via two steals, an errant pickoff attempt and a wild pitch.

Westberry started the game on the mound for Hamilton and was credited with giving up three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Frenchtown claimed its first lead with a three-run second inning without recording a hit. Kleinsmith and Sully Bellcourt drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks with two outs.

Conner Ekin relieved Westberry for 1 1/3 innings. After that pitching change, an error during the catcher’s throw back to the pitcher allowed the third run to score, putting Frenchtown up 3-2.

"If we show up and we catch and throw and play solid defense and don't walk a bunch of guys, we'll be in every game and we'll have a chance to win," Goligoski said. "That's the biggest thing I've told them since Day 1: If you want to play for me, you better catch and throw. Baseball is a game where you need to be able to win it 2-1, 3-2. You're not always going to score 10, 12 runs."