HELENA — The recent shot of wintry weather has, once again, altered spring sports schedules around the state.

Friday’s high school softball games (Helena High vs. Belgrade; Helena Capital vs. Gallatin) were canceled on Thursday afternoon as four or so inches of snow lay on the ground in the Helena area.

Capital’s season-opening track meet against Glacier and Helena High’s trip to Billings were also canceled due to the weather.

A decision on Saturday’s Bengals and Bruins tennis matches and softball games will be made sometime Friday afternoon.

East Helena’s track meet at Frenchtown, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled due to conditions at the Broncs’ facility.

The Carroll Duals, the Saints' home-opening track meet, will now begin at 11 a.m. on Friday. All field events, the 100-meter dash, and all hurdle events have been canceled.

The 4x400 and 4x800 relays, 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter races, as well as the 5K, will still take place.

The Vigilantes’ season-opening softball game, originally slated to be played in Dillon next Thursday, will now be a home game for East Helena with junior-varsity starting at 3 p.m. and varsity at 5 p.m.

East Helena's baseball team is still scheduled to play on the road in Stevensville on Friday.