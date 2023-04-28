The opportunity is here to ask for your help in recognizing some of Montana's most extraordinary athletes.

Each month, we choose the top male and female athletes in the state to honor as the 406 MT Sports Athletes of the Month, but we want to hear from you first.

Who do you think deserves to be our April Athlete of the Month for their performance on the fields, courts, courses and tracks around the state? To make your nomination, go to www.406mtsports.com.

Previous winners include:

September 2022: Mya Maack (Laurel, girls soccer) and Jack Prigge (Butte, boys golf)

October 2022: Olivia Collins (Bozeman Gallatin, girls soccer) and Kai Golan (Columbia Falls, boys soccer)

November 2022: Patrick Duchien Jr. (Florence, football) and Rylee Kogolshak (Billings Senior, volleyball)

December 2022: Zoran LaFrombois (St. Ignatius, boys basketball) and Paige Lofing (Huntley Project, girls basketball)

January 2023: Madison O'Connor (Baker, girls basketball) and Royce Robinson (Lewistown, boys basketball)

February 2023: Avery Allen (Bozeman, boys wrestling) and Addy Lewis (Frenchtown, girls swimming)

March 2023: Connor Dick (Missoula Hellgate, boys basketball) and Braeden Gunlock (Bigfork, girls basketball)