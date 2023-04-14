HELENA — Numerous times in East Helena’s first eight high school baseball games the final score has teetered on absurdity – the highest of highs being a 35-0 victory, and the lowest of lows being a 25-7 defeat.

Florence-Carlton, the team that dished out that 18-run pounding two weeks ago, needed extra innings to dispatch the Vigilantes this time around, winning Friday’s contest 4-3 in eight frames.

“It was fun to see a ‘real’ baseball game – 4-3 in extra innings…Our guys didn’t hit the ball as well as they should’ve, we got some things we gotta clean up on our end, but that was a fun game,” Falcons head coach Pat Duchien said.

“[East Helena] played us great. They had us set up, they were playing their outfield right where they needed to play. Took away some hits that would’ve normally been base hits for us.”

Ten fielding errors in a game that quickly got away from East Helena were reduced to only two on Friday.

Against Florence’s starting pitcher Trapper Oster, and later reliever Cole Fray-Parmantier, the Vigilantes collected 13 hits and led until the sixth inning.

“We had confidence on the field,” East Helena head coach Ethan Hoffman said. “First time around, we didn’t have a lot of experience on the diamond prior [due to weather], so being able to practice on dirt and grass has been huge.”

“Jacob Spencer threw a heck of a game. He knew exactly what he had to do. We knew they’d hit the ball – they hit the ball well the first time, but we knew our fielders had that experience on the field now to back up our pitcher and make plays.”

In a 3-3 game in the eighth, Falcons sophomore Drew Wagner drew a two-out walk.

He stole second base, moved to third on a passed ball and scored the go-ahead run when junior Tyler Abbott put a ball in play to third that was mis-handled.

Cole Richmond answered with a ringing double to lead off East Helena’s half of the eighth, but Fray-Parmantier wiggled out of the jam, stranding Richmond at second by getting a pop-out, ground out and strikeout to seal the victory.

“A lot of adrenaline, a lot of anxiety, but I loved it,” Fray-Parmantier said. “That’s part of the game, and that’s one of the most important parts in a close game like that.”

“Just shook them off, didn’t worry about it. It’s part of baseball.”

Fray-Parmantier scattered five hits in his four innings of work in relief, keeping the Vigilantes off the board after they scored three runs in the game’s first two innings.

“Cole did a phenomenal job,” Duchien said. “I gotta give kudos to Trapper Oster, too, he started the game. Was a little bit of an adjustment with the mound, he wasn’t used to that, but he settled in really well.”

“Cole came in and did a great job mopping up. Cole has a mentality of wanting to be in that situation, and that’s why we like him in that middle- to late-relief.”

Kai Richey, Richmond, Tucker Petty and Jacob Spencer each collected two hits for East Helena in the loss.

Kaleb Curtiss was on base three times with a hit and two walks.

It was East Helena junior Taylor Kopp who tied the game at 1-1 with a double in the first, and an error and wild pitch that put the Vigilantes ahead, but it was Spencer who protected the Vigilantes’ slim advantage for much of the game.

Spencer sat six Falcons down in a row after Florence cut the lead to one in the third. Not until an error, botched pick-off and wild pitch put a Falcons runner on third with nobody out did Spencer yield the lead on a game-tying ground out in the sixth.

Spencer needed 99 pitches to work eight innings. He allowed seven hits, four runs (two earned) and walked three, and was able to miss barrels for much of the game.

“Jacob Spencer threw a heck of a game,” Hoffman said. “He knew exactly what he had to do. We knew they’d hit the ball, they hit the ball well the first time, but we knew our fielders had that experience on the field now to back up our pitcher and make plays.”

Still searching for their initial win in conference play, the Vigilantes held a league opponent to single-digit runs for the first time this season. Friday was also the first time East Helena finished a game within seven runs of a fellow Southwest Conference team.

“That’s definitely a step forward for this program,” Hoffman said of Friday’s game.

“We’ve really had that mentality of, ‘we gotta compete.’ Competing is fun, hitting is contagious, and we’re just keeping that positive attitude…Competing is fun and [the players] saw that today.”

Florence senior Patrick Duchien tripled and was thrown out advancing to home in the first as part of his two-hit day. Junior Jake Roth went 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored, while Gabe Philbrick added a hit and RBI.

The Falcons improve to 6-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference play, while East Helena drops to 2-6 overall and 0-6 in conference tilts.