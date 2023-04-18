MISSOULA — In celebration of the return of Montana high school baseball after a hiatus of 50 years, the Missoula PaddleHeads have scheduled a special event for Saturday.

Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team will hold its inaugural High School Baseball Showcase at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The event is designed to highlight area teams that helped bring the game back to the prep ranks earlier this month.

Three games spotlighting three Treasure State teams will be played. Florence will face Frenchtown at noon, followed by Florence vs. Belgrade at 2 p.m. and Belgrade vs. Frenchtown at 4 p.m. All games are open to the public and concessions will be available.

“We applaud all who worked so hard to re-instate high school baseball in Montana this season,” PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis said. “Giving our local youth another option for physical recreation and collegiate scholarship opportunities is exciting for our state.

"The PaddleHeads are committed to supporting this effort and beginning this season will host the PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase, an annual weekend of games featuring our western Montana local high school teams at no cost to the schools. We look forward to having high school baseball in (Ogren-Allegiance Park) for many years.”

The PaddleHeads have also adopted the Frenchtown team for its first season and will host four additional games at Ogren-Allegiance Park. Those include Frenchtown-Plains on Thursday, Frenchtown-Polson next Tuesday, Frenchtown-St. Ignatius on May 5 and Frenchtown-Dillon on May 9.

Missoula's high schools have yet to join the ranks of Montana high school baseball. However, Zootown has a thriving Legion team in the Missoula Mavericks.