MISSOULA — The first pitch for Missoula’s Class AA high school baseball teams will come in 2024 at the earliest.
The three Missoula AA schools are delaying the implementation of baseball until at least the 2023-24 school year, according to Russ Lodge, the Missoula County Public Schools assistant superintendent, who will be the interim superintendent next school year. In January, the Montana High School Association sanctioned baseball starting in the 2022-23 school year.
“We finished up our meetings last week and our discussion, and we’re going to plan on the 23-24 school year,” Lodge told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. “We tried to take a very long and serious look at it and decided there’s too much to do. Facilities and cost, organization, hiring — we’ve got three schools to try and get off the ground. Three is a lot to ask, we want to do it well. So, we’re going to take our time and enter in the 23-24 year. We’ll be organized by then.”
As of Tuesday, 15 schools in Montana have signed off on adding baseball starting in the spring of 2023, according to a statewide survey of athletic directors and reporting by 406mtsports. None are AA schools.
Both Kalispell Class AA schools have their sights set on the spring of 2024 for adding baseball, Flathead and Glacier athletic directors Bryce Wilson and Mark Dennehy told 406mtsports. Billings Public Schools athletic director Mark Wahl recommended to the BPS school board that the three Billings Class AA schools look at 2024 as the earliest for adding baseball, he told 406mtsports. Both Great Falls Class AA schools tabled a decision about adding baseball, Great Falls Public Schools athletic director Mike Henneberg told 406mtsports. Helena High and Helena Capital joined the Missoula and Billings Class AA schools in waiting until at least 2024 to play baseball while East Helena, a Class A school, will join next spring, the schools told 406mtsports.
Western Montana is responsible for 13 of the 16 schools that are planning to add baseball in the spring of 2023. Of those 16, 11 are Class A schools: Browning, Columbia Falls, Corvallis, Dillon, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Polson, Sidney, Stevensville and Whitefish. Five are Class B schools: Columbus, Eureka, Florence, Thompson Falls, East Helena and Troy.
