BUTTE – The first season of sanctioned high school baseball in Montana will culminate this weekend at the inaugural state tournament.

21 teams from across the state started the season, and now eight remain with the chance of being the first team to hoist the state championship trophy.

The final eight teams will descend upon Butte, with the action beginning on Thursday at Copper Mountain Park. A champion will be crowned on Saturday, with the title game beginning at 1 p.m. The first pitch will go out at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

“It is awesome to be able to host the first state tournament on our home field, without a doubt. It’s been a lot of work to get everything ready for the weekend but everyone has been great. It should be a really great tournament,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Teams can battle back for third place with losses on Thursday or Friday.

The top two teams from each conference qualified for the state tournament. Now, each team is three wins away from being the etched in the record books as state champions.

Meet the field

Belgrade (14-1)

The Belgrade Panthers enter the tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. The top seed coming out of the East, Belgrade suffered only one loss all season. The Panthers are 5-0 against the rest of the field, including two victories over the tournament host, Butte High. Belgrade also picked up a close win against Florence-Carlton, the top seed out of the Southwest. The Panthers lone defeat came against Sidney on May 5, 5-3.

Butte (11-2)

The Butte Bulldogs won’t have to travel too far for their first trip to the state tournament. The Bulldogs have been a force all season, with their only two losses coming at the hands of Belgrade. Butte has played less games against the tournament field than any other team and enters with a 1-2 record, a win over Whitefish. With many players from last summer’s American Legion state and regional championship squad, the Bulldogs are poised to lift another trophy. It is a tough road for Butte as they play Florence-Carlton in the opening round to begin the tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Eureka (8-8)

The Eureka Lions narrowly made the tournament field with a second-place finish in the Northwest behind Whitefish. The Lions are 0-5 against other teams in the tournament, including two losses against Polson, their first round matchup. In the two losses against Polson, the Lions were only outscored 17-12 and one of them was a one-run game.

Florence-Carlton (15-4)

The Florence-Carlton Falcons had a strong season in the Southwest, going 9-1 against conference opponents. The Falcons were 4-3 against the rest of the tournament field, including a one-run loss against Belgrade. They split their regular season matchups against Polson, a potential matchup for Florence-Carlton in the semifinals if they are able to get past Butte in their opening game.

Frenchtown (9-10)

The Frenchtown Broncs squeezed into the state tournament after finishing the regular season in second out of the West. Frenchtown has played more games against the tournament field than any other team, going 1-8 in those matchups. Their lone win against a tournament team came against Eureka in dominant fashion, 16-3. The Broncs played one game against the first-round opponent, Whitefish, a 5-0 defeat.

Hamilton (11-4)

The Hamilton Broncs enter the tournament as the second seed out of the Southwest. The Broncs went 3-3 against the rest of the field, including a victory over Polson in late April. Hamilton has a tough spot in the bracket, with a first round game against Belgrade on Thursday. If the Broncs manage to get by the Panthers, a matchup against Whitefish in the semifinals would be most likely.

Polson (16-3)

The Polson Pirates had an impressive inaugural season as a program, finishing as the top seed out of the West. The Pirates were 6-0 against conference opponents and 6-2 against the rest of the tournament field. They play Eureka to start things off on Thursday, a team they beat twice this season but by narrow margins. A win in the opening round would set up either their first matchup with Butte or their third showdown against Florence-Carlton.

Whitefish (13-2)

The Whitefish Bulldogs coasted in the Northwest on their way to an undefeated conference record this season. The Bulldogs were 5-2 against the rest of the tournament field, including a 5-0 victory over Frenchtown, their first round opponent. The two losses for Whitefish came against Polson and Butte, who both are on the opposite side of the bracket.