MISSOULA — The cold, damp weather couldn't diminish the competitive spirit of the Polson and Florence baseball teams in their historic doubleheader Saturday at Florence.
It marked the first games in the history of both schools and each was determined to make a positive memory.
The Pirates started the day with an 8-2 win over Florence. The Falcons answered with a 6-2 win in the second game.
Polson's Dawson DuMont, who announced in January he will play baseball for Shoreline Community College in Washington next spring, struck out eight in three innings of duty in earning the win in the opener.
He also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, double and two RBIs. Teammate Jarrett Wilson was also 2 for 3 with a home run.
Key to the outcome was Polson's fast start. DuMont hit his round-tripper in the first inning to give the visitors a lead they never relinquished. George Wyman had an RBI single in the second inning and DuMont scored in the third when his double led to a throwing error.
Polson added two insurance runs in the fifth. The first came on a Jarrett Wilson home run. Florence finally got on the board with two runs in the seventh, but it was too little, too late.
Isaiah Testerman led the Falcons, going 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI.
In the second game, Polson again jumped in front early on a DuMont fielder's choice. But this time Florence responded quickly, using a Cole Fray-Parmantier two-RBI double to take its first lead of the day in the second frame.
The Falcons boosted their lead to 5-1 in the third. Two runs scored when George Philbrick singled. A third run came across when Testerman lived on an error.
Philbrick led the Falcons at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Roth, Fray-Parmantier and Brodie Hinsdale each had two hits.
Florence went through four pitchers in the game. Trapper Oster earned the win, coming on in the third frame. He did not allow a run in two innings of duty, striking out three while allowing two hits.
