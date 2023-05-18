The high school state baseball tournament opened up on Thursday with a full slate of games in the Mining City.

With spots in the semifinals on the line, the four winners on Thursday will keep their hopes alive of winning the inaugural state title.

Florence-Carlton 6, Butte 5

Seven innings wasn’t enough to decide the first game of the day. The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated the Butte Bulldogs on their home field in extra innings, 6-5.

Isaac Bates drove in the game-clinching run with an infield hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the Falcons’ spot in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs trailed 5-2 through four innings but battled all the way back. In the seventh inning, Anthony Knott and Cayde Stajcar each drove in runs with doubles to tie the game.

Florence-Carlton recovered and managed to come out on top after shutting down the Bulldogs in the eighth inning.

“We talk about adversity all the time. We’re trying to teach them to not crumble under adversity, and I think that showed today. I’m proud of every single one of the kids, all in all it was true team win,” Florence-Carlton head coach Pat Duchien said.

The Falcons used three different pitchers throughout the game and they were each effective. Gabe Philbrick started the game and pitched five innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Patrick Duchien threw three strikeouts in the eighth inning.

“We’ve been blessed this year with a fairly deep pitching core. They did everything we asked them to do and let our offense go out and get the game done,” Duchien said.

For Butte, they came up just short of advancing after the comeback effort. Ultimately, the Bulldogs weren’t able to overcome their performance to start the game.

“I’m proud of the guys for battling back, we put ourselves in that hole with mistakes defensively and it ended up costing us the game,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.

The Bulldogs had five errors in the field. Ethan Cunningham threw 112 pitches for Butte and only allowed two earned runs in just under seven innings of work.

“Ethan did a great job, he pitched well enough to win that baseball game and our defense didn’t support him the way they should,” LeProwse said.

Stajcar reached base in all three plate appearances and led Butte with two runs batted in.

Bates led the Falcons with two runs batted in, including the run that won the game for Florence-Carlton.

The Falcons are the first team to advance to the semifinals and will face the winner of the Polson-Eureka matchup.

Butte will try to battle back for third place.

This story will be updated.