BUTTE – The second day of the high school state baseball tournament will cut the field in half to just four teams. By the end of the day, Saturday’s championship and third-place matchups will be set.

Polson 5, Florence-Carlton 4

The Polson Pirates secured their spot in Saturday’s state title game by holding off the Florence-Carlton Falcons late in the game.

The Falcons took the first lead of the game but Polson quickly tied it up and never relinquished the lead once they captured it in the second inning.

Polson scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, which was ultimately enough to hold off the Falcons comeback attempt.

Dawson DuMont was on the mound for the Pirates and was a force throughout the game. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while tossing nine strikeouts.

“He (DuMont) is one of our best kept secrets. We knew by the end of this weekend people will know who he is before we leave. He’s been our leader all year, he hits the ball a ton and today he got on the mound and chucked it pretty well. I’m really proud of him,” Polson head coach Brad Fisher said.

DuMont gave himself run support as well, driving in two runs on two hits.

Polson opened up a 5-1 lead after four innings of play.

The Florence-Carlton offense came alive in the sixth inning to give themselves a chance. Chase Wagner and Tyler Abbott each drove in a run to cut the deficit to just 5-3, but the Falcons stranded runners on first and second base.

The Falcons scored another run in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.

In relief of DuMont and with the pressure on, Polson’s Cason Graham closed out the game in the final inning.

“If that was yesterday I think we would’ve crumbled, we had a little more grit today. We knew we would hit some highs and lows but we need to stay in between the high and low. They did that, they trusted what we’ve been working on,” Fisher said.

Polson was able to hang on, punching their ticket to the title game. The Pirates will await the winner of the Whitefish-Hamilton semifinal matchup.

Florence-Carlton still has a chance to play for third-place.

