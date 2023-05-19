BUTTE – The inaugural high school baseball state championship game is set after Friday’s semifinals matchups.

Polson and Whitefish will square off on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 3 Legends Stadium with the title on the line.

In their one previous matchup this season on April 29, Polson defeated Whitefish 8-5.

Both Polson and Whitefish have won two games over the last two days of baseball in the Mining City.

Here is how they earned their spots in the championship game:

Whitefish 14, Hamilton 3

The Whitefish Bulldogs didn’t need a full seven innings to earn a spot in the title game, taking down the Hamilton Broncs in five innings.

With wins over Frenchtown and Hamilton, Whitefish secured the opportunity to play for the championship on Saturday.

“It’s really special. We have a lot of guys who haven’t played baseball in three of four years and are coming back and performing. They’re really loving the game and that’s what it is all about, these kids get another opportunity to play this great game,” Whitefish head coach Kyler Blades said.

It was an all-around performance for the Bulldogs.

Washington State commit Ty Schwaiger was a force on the mound, throwing seven strikeouts and allowing three hits through his five innings of work. He was only responsible for one earned run.

The Whitefish lineup provided more than enough run support for Schwaiger. The Bulldogs scored five runs in the second inning and followed it up with eight in the third.

“It felt like an accumulation of all of the work we’ve put in, especially over the last few weeks. We are peaking at the right time and it helps having Ty Schwaiger on the mound, that’s for sure,” Blades said.

Logan Kunz led the Bulldogs with four runs batted in on his two hits. Maddox Muller and Schwaiger each drove in two runs.

Hamilton struggled on Friday after being the only two-seed to pick up a win in the quarterfinals. The Broncs used four different pitchers throughout the five inning game.

Offensively, the Broncs scored all three runs in the second inning but otherwise could not keep up with the Bulldogs’ firepower.

Whitefish will now turn their attention to Polson.

“We’re just going to come out and do our thing, we’re not going to change our game plan. Polson is a great squad, they are really well-coached and fundamentally sound. We’re just going to give it everything we’ve got and the chips will fall how they may,” Blades said.

Polson 5, Florence-Carlton 4

The Polson Pirates secured their spot in Saturday’s state title game by holding off the Florence-Carlton Falcons late in the game.

The Falcons took the first lead of the game but Polson quickly tied it up and never relinquished the lead once they captured it in the second inning.

Polson scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, which was ultimately enough to hold off the Falcons comeback attempt.

Dawson DuMont was on the mound for the Pirates and was a force throughout the game. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits while tossing nine strikeouts.

“He (DuMont) is one of our best kept secrets. We knew by the end of this weekend people will know who he is before we leave. He’s been our leader all year, he hits the ball a ton and today he got on the mound and chucked it pretty well. I’m really proud of him,” Polson head coach Brad Fisher said.

DuMont gave himself run support as well, driving in two runs on two hits.

Polson opened up a 5-1 lead after four innings of play.

The Florence-Carlton offense came alive in the sixth inning to give themselves a chance. Chase Wagner and Tyler Abbott each drove in a run to cut the deficit to just 5-3, but the Falcons stranded runners on first and second base.

The Falcons scored another run in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.

In relief of DuMont and with the pressure on, Polson’s Cason Graham closed out the game in the final inning.

“If that was yesterday I think we would’ve crumbled, we had a little more grit today. We knew we would hit some highs and lows but we need to stay in between the high and low. They did that, they trusted what we’ve been working on,” Fisher said.

Polson was able to hang on, punching their ticket to the title game.

Florence-Carlton still has a chance to play for third-place.

Loser-out games

Belgrade only needed five innings to take down Frenchtown on Friday morning, winning 11-1 to keep their third-place hopes alive.

Landon Wanders pitched all five innings for the Panthers, striking out three and allowing only one run on two hits. Gideon Green led Belgrade with four runs batted in on two hits.

Frenchtown’s season comes to an end after losses to Whitefish and Belgrade.

Butte finished strong to end Eureka’s season with a 6-2 victory. The Bulldogs fell behind early but scored two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth inning to claim the win.

Gavin Trudgeon pitched over five innings in relief for Butte, allowing only three hits and one run to keep the Bulldogs’ season alive. Zach Tierney led Butte offensively with two hits and two runs batted in.

Eureka’s season ends at the state tournament after losses to Polson and Butte.