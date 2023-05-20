BUTTE – The first season of high school baseball in Montana culminated on Saturday with the Polson Pirates claiming the inaugural state title.

Polson defeated the Whitefish Bulldogs in the championship game, 10-4.

“I’m just so proud of the kids, I thought they grew up a lot over the whole weekend. We needed everybody and they came to work hard every day. I’m most proud of how we came together at the right time,” Polson head coach Brad Fisher said.

Espn Fisher was on the mound for the Pirates and saved a great performance for the last game of the season. He threw a complete game, totaling 110 pitches. Fisher was only responsible for two earned runs on six hits allowed, all while striking out nine batters.

It was a performance and a moment that the Fishers had thought about since the season started.

“We talked about it all year long, that when we got here, he (Espn Fisher) would finish it for us. He was ready for it, he came out and performed really well today,” Brad Fisher said.

Espn Fisher delivered at the plate as well, hitting a three-run triple in the second inning to give the Pirates their first lead of the game.

Between his performance both pitching and hitting, it was more than enough for Polson to be the team hoisting the trophy in the end.

“It’s pretty unreal. I’ve been playing baseball for a long time and we’ve come up short so to get away with this one, especially being the first team to win it, it’s pretty awesome,” Espn Fisher said.

The Pirates were a force at the plate on Saturday.

After opening up a five-run lead through four innings of play, Whitefish didn’t back down. The Bulldogs posted three runs in the fifth inning to cut into the deficit and make it a 6-4 game.

Polson responded with one run in the fifth inning and followed it up with a clutch three-run sixth inning.

Dawson DuMont nailed a triple to drive in two runs and Cody Haggard drove in DuMont with a single to give the Pirates their largest lead of the game, 10-4.

DuMont drove in three runs in the championship game. Jarrett Wilson also batted in a run for the Pirates.

“We had to score runs. The pitching was always there, we had it throughout the year. The run support was never there, and today it actually was. It was a recipe for a victory,” Brad Fisher said.

Whitefish struggled to slow down the Polson offense. The Bulldogs used three different pitchers, with each allowing two or more earned runs.

The Pirates finish the season with an overall record of 19-3. Polson defeated Eureka, Florence-Carlton and ultimately Whitefish on their way to the state title.

For the team that will be forever etched in the record books as the first high school baseball state champions, it was more than just hitting and pitching that made the team special.

“I think it’s the friendship. Friendship and bonds go a long way because when something goes bad on the field, we can rely on one another to bring ourselves back up,” DuMont said.

21 teams participated in the first season of high school baseball in the Treasure State and in the end, the Polson Pirates were the last team standing.

Belgrade 10, Hamilton 7 (consolation)

The Belgrade Panthers claimed third place with a win over the Hamilton Broncs in a high-scoring affair.

After losing to Hamilton in the first round of the state tournament, the Panthers got their revenge to ensure they’d be bringing a trophy back home.

“It’s so nice to go home with some hardware. Bouncing back after the first game and winning three more games is really impressive and shows the resiliency of this team. I’m so proud of these guys,” Belgrade head coach Joel Barnett said.

Collin Delph went the distance on the mound for the Panthers. He was only responsible for one earned run on nine hits allowed, while striking out four.

Delph gave himself some run support by driving in two runs in the victory.

The Panthers led the Broncs 7-2 midway through the fourth inning before Hamilton tied it up with a five-run inning. Belgrade responded with two runs in the fifth inning, including an RBI from Jayden Jacksha.

Jacksha gave the Panthers some insurance with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Belgrade turned it around in a big way after losing to Hamilton on Thursday, 12-6.

“I think in the first game the moment got a little too big for us and we got a little sped up. This game we came out and did it our way and we saw what happened,” Barnett said.

After reaching the semifinals, Hamilton lost their final two games of the tournament to finish their season 13-6.

Jacob Westberry led the Broncs offensively against Belgrade, driving in three runs on three hits.

Belgrade finishes the inaugural season of high school baseball with a 17-2 record overall and a 3-1 record at the state tournament.

“It makes me a little emotional talking about it, this team is so special and I’ve been saying it all year. It is such a fun group to be around, they are so business-like and care so much. It’s a great culture we have going, I love this team,” Barnett said.

This story will be updated.