BUTTE – History was made in the Mining City on Thursday when the first games of the inaugural high school baseball state tournament were played at 3 Legends Stadium.

Entering the day, eight teams still had hope that they would be the first team to hoist the championship trophy.

Now, only four of those teams can hold out hope.

After a long day of baseball, the semifinals are officially set for Friday.

Florence-Carlton will take on Polson at 9:30 a.m. in the first semifinal. Whitefish and Hamilton will square off noon to keep their title hopes alive.

The four teams that lost on Thursday will be back in action on Friday with their hopes for third-place still alive.

This is how it all happened:

Hamilton 12, Belgrade 6

In the final game of the day, the Hamilton Broncs were the first two-seed to knock off a top seed with their victory over Belgrade.

Belgrade scored the first run of the game but after a three-run third inning from the Broncs, the Panthers never held the lead again.

The Broncs had 11 hits compared to just three from Belgrade.

“We have some really good athletes and we had some timely hitting, so good things happened,” Hamilton head coach Jason Goligoski said.

Jacob Westberry was on the mound for Hamilton and delivered in a big way. He tossed five strikeouts through his six innings of work and was responsible for only one earned run on three hits.

“He (Westberry) competed today. That’s all I ask, is that you go out and compete. He’s a senior so I gave him the nod and he went out and did a great job for us,” Goligoski said.

Westberry gave himself some run support as well, driving in three runs to lead the team.

Emerson Widmer and Liam O’Connell each drove in two runners for the Broncs in their winning effort.

Belgrade couldn’t keep up with Hamilton offensively and came up short in the end. It was only the second loss of the season for the Panthers.

Whitefish 7, Frenchtown 2

The Whitefish Bulldogs used a hot start to defeat the Frenchtown Broncs and secure a spot in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning and never relinquished the lead.

Clayton Godsey drove in the first run for Whitefish with a single in the first inning. Fynn Ridgeway followed it up and cleared the bases with a three-run triple.

“We did some scouting on Frenchtown and their starting pitcher, we felt really prepared and it showed,” Whitefish head coach Kyler Blades said.

Carter Anciaux came in for the Broncs in relief of starting pitcher Noah Gibbs in the first inning and helped keep them in the game.

Frenchtown didn’t allow a run for four consecutive innings and battled back late. Jordan Warner drove in a run in the fifth inning and Connor Michaud hit a double in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Whitefish responded with two runs in the sixth inning to recapture the five-run lead.

Jacob Polumbus threw a complete game for the Bulldogs and helped shut the door on Frenchtown’s comeback attempt.

Polumbus tossed seven strikeouts and allowed only two runs on six hits through his seven innings of work. He threw 89 pitches.

“Jacob Polumbus picked a really good time to throw his best game of the year. We knew that was in him the whole time, he was really efficient and it was cool to see,” Blades said.

Polson 6, Eureka 4

For the third time this season, Polson and Eureka squared off on the diamond. It was the same result in all three games, as Polson earned a spot in the semifinals.

Polson trailed 4-2 before they recaptured the lead with a four-run fifth inning, which was ultimately enough for the win.

“This time of the year there will be a lot of one and two-run games, so I’m happy we were able to show grit and come back,” Polson head coach Brad Fisher said.

Landon Shoemake hit a two-run double in the fifth inning that tied up the game at 4-4. Jarrett Wilson followed it up with a single that drove in the game-clinching run.

Espn Fisher was strong in relief for the Pirates, tossing six strikeouts and allowing no runs through just under three innings of work.

Eureka scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning but wasn’t able to hold on to the lead for long.

Tristan Butts was a force for the Lions. Butts hit a solo home run in the third inning and two-run double in the fifth inning that gave Eureka the lead.

“It’s a good experience for us, I thought our boys played well and their boys played well. It was just a fun game but unfortunate to come out on the losing side,” Eureka head coach Ryan Holder said.

Polson advances to the semifinals and will take on Florence-Carlton on Friday at 9:30 am. The Falcons and Pirates split the two regular season matchups.

Fisher hopes to see improved energy from his squad in Friday’s semifinal matchup.

“I was pretty disappointed in our energy level, it wasn’t where it’s supposed to be at this time of the year and that’s on me,” Fisher said.

Florence-Carlton 6, Butte 5

Seven innings wasn’t enough to decide the first game of the day. The Florence-Carlton Falcons defeated the Butte Bulldogs on their home field in extra innings, 6-5.

Isaac Bates drove in the game-clinching run with an infield hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the Falcons’ spot in the semifinals.

The Bulldogs trailed 5-2 through four innings but battled all the way back. In the seventh inning, Anthony Knott and Cayde Stajcar each drove in runs with doubles to tie the game.

Florence-Carlton recovered and managed to come out on top after shutting down the Bulldogs in the eighth inning.

“We talk about adversity all the time. We’re trying to teach them to not crumble under adversity, and I think that showed today. I’m proud of every single one of the kids, all in all it was true team win,” Florence-Carlton head coach Pat Duchien said.

The Falcons used three different pitchers throughout the game and they were each effective. Gabe Philbrick started the game and pitched five innings while allowing two runs on three hits. Patrick Duchien threw three strikeouts in the eighth inning.

“We’ve been blessed this year with a fairly deep pitching core. They did everything we asked them to do and let our offense go out and get the game done,” Duchien said.

For Butte, they came up just short of advancing after the comeback effort. Ultimately, the Bulldogs weren’t able to overcome their performance to start the game.

“I’m proud of the guys for battling back, we put ourselves in that hole with mistakes defensively and it ended up costing us the game,” Butte head coach Jim LeProwse said.

The Bulldogs had five errors in the field. Ethan Cunningham threw 112 pitches for Butte and only allowed two earned runs in just under seven innings of work.

“Ethan did a great job, he pitched well enough to win that baseball game and our defense didn’t support him the way they should,” LeProwse said.

Stajcar reached base in all three plate appearances and led Butte with two runs batted in.

Bates led the Falcons with two runs batted in, including the run that won the game for Florence-Carlton.

This story will be updated.