HAMILTON — On Tuesday night, Frenchtown relief pitcher Matthew Kleinsmith could be heard talking to fans of his team over the fence separating spectators from ballplayers.
“That was fun. I had a lot of fun.”
HAMILTON — On Tuesday night, Frenchtown relief pitcher Matthew Kleinsmith could be heard talking to fans of his team over the fence separating spectators from ballplayers.
“That was fun. I had a lot of fun.”
His team had just gotten run-ruled 10-0 at the hands of Hamilton, but the result hardly mattered. Everyone at Hamilton High School’s baseball field seemed to enjoy the piece of history.
The contest served as what is believed to be the first sanctioned high school game in Montana, although there were also two games slated to be played in Lake County. Montana became the 48th state to welcome America’s pastime into its schools. Just Wyoming and South Dakota are now left behind.
“It means everything,” Frenchtown coach Brad Waln said about being part of the first game. “It’s very exciting … It’s a beautiful day down here in the Bitterroot and we got to play a high school baseball game, the first in Montana. It’s hard to beat that.”
Hamilton coach Jason Goligoski, who played hardball at Washington State and then on the Minor League AA level, might one day have loads of company that shares those same achievements. Players like him have come sparingly over the years.
For the entirety of the Treasure State’s history, aspiring baseball players had to do things the way he did – the hard way. American Legion summer ball was the only option available to high schoolers, making it harder to be seen and advance in the game.
In fact, almost impossible if your direct area didn’t have a Legion team, like Frenchtown. Of the 28 players on its roster, just one plays for a Legion team.
But with the game available on a more widespread basis now, unknown talents and athletes who never had a chance before will get their shot. And those opportunities will only increase as more schools across the state plan to adopt the sport in the coming years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Goligoski said. “It’s going to get kids a lot more opportunities … We had 40 kids come out and I had to cut down. Corvallis had 30-something and that’s 70-something kids between this little area … It’s a great game and I love it and that’s why I wanted to come back, be a part of it and get it going off in the right direction.”
Like most first-time experiences, the game had rough edges. There were 16 walks issued and 21 strikeouts. There were errors and there were putouts. There were hits and there were whiffs.
For both of these teams, not only was it their first high school baseball escapade, but it was also their first time on a diamond all year. Snow-covered fields had both teams struggling to get any outdoor practices leading up to opening day, but the weather chose to cooperate on Tuesday.
All things considered for an inaugural game, the umpiring, the on-field product and the pace showed promise.
“The flow, umpiring, everything went really well,” Waln said. “The game moved along, it didn’t drag or slow down at all. We’ve obviously got some stuff to work on, the season is young and we obviously haven’t been able to get on a dirt field, but Hamilton did a great job. This is a great field for this time of year.”
Goligoski and his staff had spent all week removing snow from their diamond in preparation for Tuesday. A foot of snow occupied the backdrop area just a week prior, but was entirely gone for the groundbreaking bout.
It was part of fulfilling his mission to get high school baseball off on the right foot in Montana. Playing on their home field meant more to the Broncs than he probably knew.
“It was awesome being able to break in a new field,” said Hamilton starting pitcher Jacob Westberry. “We were going to use our Legion field but made the last-second decision to come out here and it makes it more meaningful that we have our own field.”
“(Representing our school) is so meaningful. I’m super honored to be part of the first season. So many people have fought for this for so long and it’s super cool to get to be here.”
Hamilton scored 10 runs on just one official hit. Though they were hanging balls up for fly outs or hitting into groundouts, it wasn’t always fruitless.
They used sacrifice flies and fielder’s choice groundouts to plate some of their 12 guys who reached via walk. During the third inning, they showed strong plate discipline in getting three-straight bases-loaded base-on-balls.
No. 2 hitter Conner Ekin had a perfect day at the dish with a 1-for-1 mark, recording the home Broncs' only true hit and earning two walks. Meanwhile, first baseman Atticus Southwell led the team’s balanced RBI attack with a pair.
Frenchtown had just as many hits but recorded no runs. Their lone hit came from freshman Cash Mickey, but he was thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double. That was the only time they put the ball in play.
Otherwise, the visiting Broncs struck out 14 times through five innings of action while recording four walks.
Westberry was the star on the hill to open the campaign with six strikeouts through two innings of work.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.