MISSOULA — Chance Edman could hear the excitement in the hallways at Stevensville after the high school decided to add baseball to its offerings.
Edman, the Stevensville athletic director, had kickstarted the baseball discussion by putting in a request to have the sport sanctioned by the MHSA in December 2020, just a handful of months after he was hired. Two years later, the MHSA approved adding baseball, and in April, Stevensville’s school board gave its approval for offering the sport starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Ten of the 25 athletic directors in western Montana who spoke with the Missoulian said their school is adding baseball next year, while several more have yet to make a decision and others are looking at 2024. Add in the results of a statewide survey by athletic directors, and at least 15 schools have committed to baseball for 2023, with 13 of them located in western Montana.
The first season is still about a year away, and there are more steps to accomplish along the way. But the excitement at Stevensville has been evident to Edman, who played American Legion baseball for the Bitterroot Bucs and in college at Gonzaga.
“As I’m walking through the halls, I have kids stopping me all the time asking me about it,” he said. “They want to play now. I was a baseball player, so they ask me, ‘When can you throw me some batting practice?’ I’m like, ‘We don’t even have baseballs yet.’”
Having interest from enough players to field a team is a huge component of schools deciding to add baseball. Edman has over 30 kids at Stevensville who said they were interested in playing.
There’s interest not only in Stevensville but throughout southwestern Montana, which is home to two successful Class A Legion baseball programs: the Bitterroot Bucs and Bitterroot Red Sox. Florence, Corvallis and Hamilton are joining Stevensville in playing the sport.
“Florence has a big youth baseball community and strong participation with a successful legion team,” Falcons AD Scott Stiegler said, noting that the school board voted yes in January.
Corvallis approved baseball in April, according to athletic director Tyson Tucker, who pointed out that “we have a pretty big baseball community in Corvallis.”
Hamilton athletic director Travis Blome offered a similar explanation: “We do plan on adding baseball next spring. I think we have a strong baseball culture and people are excited about high school baseball.”
Frenchtown, which plays in the Southwest A in other sports, is joining in too. Athletic director Kipp Lewis said that “the board approved it so we should field a team in 22-23.”
Interest is similarly strong in northwest Montana, with several school giving approval to adding baseball. They are Eureka, Troy, Thompson Falls, Whitefish and Columbia Falls.
While some people have expressed concern about baseball taking away athletes from track, tennis or golf, that may not be entirely the case. Thompson Falls AD Jake Mickelson saw strong interest from students not currently playing on a school team in the spring.
“We put out a survey and 21 students said they would participate if there was a school-sponsored team,” he said. “Out of the 21, only seven currently compete in a school-sponsored sport in the spring, so the projected effects on the current school offerings weren’t detrimental to the other programs already offered.”
While having interest in participation is key, so too is having a place to play. Eureka met both criteria and approved the measure at its April board meeting, according to AD Brendan Miller.
“When we polled the school student body, we had 19 say they would play baseball,” Miller said. “None of them currently play a spring sport. Kids playing sports usually have better grades, as we do weekly grade checks. Nineteen more students that are in that group will be beneficial to them and our school.
“Also, that we have a legion program that is supportive and will allow us to use their field was a big part of it. If we had to build a field, it wouldn’t have been approved.”
Stevensville also has a field with proper dimensions because it’ll use the field on which its local Babe Ruth team plays. The field will need some work to get to high school standards, Edman noted. Like Stevensville, Troy also has a popular Babe Ruth team.
“We have a huge turnout for Babe Ruth, so it should be a smooth transition to high school ball,” Troy AD Luke Haggerty said.
Polson, Sidney, Dillon, Browning and Columbus are also adding baseball, per the ADs’ statewide survey.
Starting boys baseball also means having to add a girls sport to stay in line with the 1982 Ridgeway Decision, which requires MHSA schools to offer the same number of boys and girls sports. Whitefish AD Aric Harris and Columbia Falls AD Troy Bowman said their schools are adding baseball and girls wrestling next spring.
Stevensville is also adding girls wrestling. Having to add two sports adds to the monetary commitment. Edman estimated the startup costs for baseball would be about $20,000 to $25,000 and then cost about $11,000 to $12,000 on an annual basis, which is almost identical to what the school pays for softball, he said.
How all that will be funded still needs to be answered, Edman noted. So too does the question about how long the season will be; high school softball plays about 20 games, while Legion baseball plays about 60 games in Class A and 80 in Class AA.
“I think the community here in Stevensville sees an opportunity for our students to play baseball where it didn’t necessarily exist before,” he said. “Legion is exclusive. Not only the high cost but the time commitment. It’s a ton of games, and I think that’s turned some kids away. We have a strong youth program in town, and it’d be great to see the kids continue on with their careers.”
Other schools in northwestern Montana are still deciding about adding baseball.
Libby’s school board will be meeting Saturday to make a decision, according to athletic director Jim Germany.
“Currently, they are not in favor of it because we are such a strong Legion Team town that they don't see the need,” he said. “I'll be curious how it goes now that (many) of the teams offering it are in the northwest.”
Noxon athletic director Matt Havens also said there still needs to be a decision by the board.
“We are looking at 12 boys in grades eighth to 12th,” he said. “Would have to add another girls sport too.”
The same situation goes for Plains, per AD Marie Errecart.
“At the moment, we are still up in the air,” she said. “We have done an interest survey and we do have boys interested in baseball, however, the final decision will be made by the school board.”
One outlier is that Darby is “considering a co-op with Hamilton,” according to AD J.P. McCrossin.
Other schools are looking toward 2024 as a possibility.
Bigfork will be waiting until next year to make a decision about whether to implement the sport beginning in the spring of 2024, according to athletic director Matt Porrovecchio. He noted that he did vote in favor of baseball becoming a sanctioned sport at the MHSA’s annual meeting.
“We certainly have a very strong baseball community here, so I’ve had those conversations,” he said. “What I’ve shared hopefully consistently is I want to proceed thoughtfully. I want to do some surveys and see what the interest levels are with the kids and in the grades coming up and use that information to talk with the board. It just takes time to do it thoughtfully.”
Kalispell’s two Class AA schools have their sights on 2024.
“Currently, we are looking to add it for 2024 as we work through the logistics of having baseball fields for both Kalispell schools to play on,” Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson said.
Glacier AD Mark Dennehy added: “We are excited for baseball. Once officially given school board support, our intention is to start in the spring of 2024.”
Ronan is also diving into the matter more but won’t be adding it in 2023, according to AD Mitchell Wassam.
“We are looking into ways to off-set the budget costs and how to logistically add baseball in the near future,” he said. “It will be beneficial for us to gather information on how other schools are going to make it work in a variety of ways: self-funded, school-funded, scheduling, field use, etc.”
Several ADs at Class C schools throughout western Montana said their schools aren’t looking at adding baseball at this time.
“We are not,” Seeley-Swan athletic director Shawn Holmes. “We don’t even have a baseball little league, but we are starting one this year.”
Drummond and Philipsburg share some similar issues preventing the addition of baseball.
“Drummond will not be adding baseball at this time,” AD Jessie Anderson. “Not enough kids and no field.”
Philipsburg athletic director JB Chandler added: “No baseball field, so no. A few of our baseball players had been playing for Anaconda, unsure what will happen moving forward.”
Two Eagle River athletic director Shawdee Dillon pointed to multiple reasons for why her school isn’t looking at adding baseball right now: “Between low numbers, the expense to begin a baseball program, also none of the other 14-C schools are really thinking about it, at least as far as I know.”
Lincoln athletic director Shane Brown noted: “There was some early discussion about looking at a co-op with another school, but travel and weather are legitimate concerns given our location. More than likely not for next season but will continue to be a discussion.”
In Missoula, the Class AA schools are meeting Thursday. The two smaller schools in the city have said no.
“Something we could consider in future years based on our overall sports offerings at our school,” Loyola athletic director Bob Byrne said. “We would have to find another girls sport to offer for equity. Plus, our small enrollment, not sure we could field a team, especially since Missoula already offers Legion baseball.”
Valley Christian AD Brian Becker mentioned a similar problem: “We wouldn’t have the numbers to add a team.”
How high school baseball unfolds in the state has yet to be seen. For now, Edman is pleased with the reception baseball is getting at Stevensville and hopes the magnitude of having the sport come to fruition in Montana will dawn on more people.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “It’s been a long process. To see it reach the end and to see the communities across the state get excited about high school baseball makes it all worth it.”
