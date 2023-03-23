CORVALLIS — The Corvallis Blue Devils faced off against the Whitefish Bulldogs on Thursday. The afternoon started out warm; but the clouds, wind, and cold started rolling into the valley as the innings were played. This was the first game of the year for each team, and it was the first baseball game in the history of each school. The Bulldogs won handily with a score of 14-3 in five innings.

The outcome of the game was largely determined by the Bulldogs senior Ty Schwaiger’s pitching, with five strikeouts early in the game. The Bulldogs got an early lead in the second inning, 3-0; and they quickly gained momentum scoring five more runs in the fourth inning to the Blue Devils one run scored.