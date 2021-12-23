BUTTE — Butte has a lot of great sports traditions. But few are better than the city championship basketball game between Butte and Butte Central.
And after missing out on the matchup in the 2020-21 season due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maroons and Bulldogs met in the Civic Center to decide the top hoops teams (boys and girls) in the Mining City.
The girls game was first and the Maroons started fast, grabbing a 9-4 advantage after one quarter of play. But in the second, the Butte High got hot from deep and used 3-point makes from Kodie Hoagland, Emmarie Richards and Tylar Clary to spark a rally and grab a 20-19 halftime lead.
"It was a lot of fun," Hoagland said. "It was the first time in two years, so that was exciting and we have friends on both sides and it's fun to compete against each other."
The competitive juices were flowing and you could feel the energy as supporters of both sides packed the Civic Center. Brooke McGrath nailed a trey for Butte but Sofee Thatcher, who hit three times from beyond the arc, kept BC within one at 28-27. After three quarters, Butte led 28-27.
Then, in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs' size started to wear on the Maroons and a 10-1 run to open the final stanza blew the game wide open.
"This was my first one," Butte girls head coach Bryan Arntson said of the city championship. "It was good, it was a great atmosphere and both teams played hard. It was fun to watch those kids compete."
But when it was time to decide a winner, it was Butte that put together the decisive run thanks to the dominant efforts inside of Laura Rosenleaf and Ashley Olson, as well as the constant attacking of Richards.
Richards and Rosenleaf both scored 14 in the win for the Bulldogs, while Olson pitched in with 11.
"I'm just really excited for the kids," Arntson said. "We had some struggles early, but they were able to overcome some things and get the win."
On the opposite sideline, there was no qualms about the effort , it's just one that came up short.
"It felt like we ran out of gas," Butte Central girls head coach Meg Murphy said. "We couldn't get an offensive board to save our lives and that really was the difference in the game. Our biggest girl is 5-8 and we are trying to guard 6-foot-2 and that's always tough."
Despite the loss, Murphy agreed, it was good to have Butte and Butte Central competing against each other again.
"I always tell the kids, this will be one of your most fun times," she said. "If you are going to remember any game this is probably one of them. This is one you look back on when you are 25 and out having a social drink with your friends. You throw some jabs back-and-forth and I'm sure Sofee Thatcher will have a few to give out after taking a few charges out there tonight."
Thatcher led the Maroons with 14 points. Brooke Badovinac also managed 12 in the loss.
'I've dreamed of this for a long time'
The girls city championship may not have been decided until the fourth quarter. However, it was all but over by the time the fourth quarter rolled around in the boys city title game as Butte Central cruised to a 65-37 win.
Dougie Peoples set the tone for the Maroons with two first-quarter 3-pointers that put Butte Central up 6-2. Peoples added a third in the opening stanza as the Maroons built an 11-4 advantage.
Butte did respond, though, and after a 3-point play by Jonas Sherman early in the second quarter, the score was tied up at 11-11.
Yet, it wouldn't stay tied for long. Bryson Sestrich answered right back with a trey for Butte Central, which put them back up 14-11 and the Maroons wouldn't trail again.
Sestrich would make two more triples in the second, including one to beat the halftime buzzer, putting BC in front 28-17 at intermission.
"I felt like we were having a tough time getting buckets," Butte Central boys head coach Brodie Kelly said. "We were executing great and getting the 3-point shot going, especially late in the second quarter, pushing that lead to 11, was game-changing."
In the third quarter, it was more of the same and by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the rout was on and the Maroons had pulled their starters.
Peoples helped put the game on ice in the fourth quarter, scoring eight points thanks to his fourth triple, as well as an old-fashioned three-point play.
Soon after that, he was subbed out to a standing ovation after scoring a game-high 22 points.
"It's so awesome," Peoples said of being city champs. "I remember growing up and watching this game. I've dreamed about playing in this game since I was a little kid and this is what we all wanted and it's just a great feeling."
Joining Peoples in double figures was Sestrich who finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers as BC made nine as a team. Kyle Holter matched that total with 12 for the Maroons. Kooper Klobucar was the higher scorer for the Bulldogs with eight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.