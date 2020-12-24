SHERIDAN — Developing a winning culture on the court can be difficult in a small town, especially if you aren’t traditionally known as a “basketball school.”
But, as the students at Sheridan high school are proving, it isn’t impossible.
“I think the (culture rebuild) was real grassroots,” said Panthers boys basketball coach Bennett Holland. “I give a lot of credit to the junior class we have, Kole Hill, Kaiden Batzler. They're good leaders and kids kind of gravitate towards that, and they bought into Coach (Clay) Pierson being a (University of Montana) Grizzly. That helps a lot. And then, kids kind of gravitate towards that. And you find that once you get there, you get that good nucleus of kids, it's not so hard to get them in anymore.”
“I was very impressed with the fact that everyone on the team wants to get better,” said girls coach Emily Pierson. “We haven’t had necessarily any off days so far, so the girls always come in ready to go.”
Clay Pierson is Emily’s husband. He is an assistant on the boys coaching staff and was the head coach before Holland took over last season when Clay took over the football program.
After competing as a bottom-tier team in the district for years, last year’s boys team played Philipsburg for a consolation trophy on the final day of the district tournament.
“Our goal is always to play for a trophy, and we're not too picky on which one,” Holland said. “We'd obviously like to be playing for that gold one, but at the end of the year, if we're playing on a Saturday for a trophy, we're really happy. And that's our goal.”
The girls earned the No. 5 seed in districts last season and gave Twin Bridges a competitive game to open the tournament. Their upperclassmen leadership is also solidifying. Desaray Tipton, a two-time team captain, is back for her senior season. Tipton is not only motivated to make another postseason run, but also help her younger teammates acclimate themselves with varsity level high school basketball.
“I believe that we’re pushing ourselves 10 times harder than we normally do, which is improving our skills,” she said. “For the incoming freshmen, they’re doing really well and stepping up to the plate, and pushing themselves just as hard as the sophomores, juniors and seniors. So I think it’s really good.”
Caitlyn Galiger is finding her voice on the court as well.
“I got out of my awkward phase,” the junior said with a laugh. “So I mean, now that I know how to work things and be a leader, I can do it.”
Leadership, like anything else, comes naturally to some but not others. But having someone brave enough and willing to step up out of their comfort zone can pay dividends down the road.
As for play in between the lines, it’s getting there. The Panthers were able to get some semblance of practice during the nearly three-week pause after fall sports.
“We had some open gyms and we scrimmaged a bunch, and worked on the little things that would help us during the season,” Galiger said.
“I think, especially for the younger kids, it benefitted them to come to the open gyms and play with the older kids, just so they knew what we kind of expected, and what the coaches expected,” Tipton added. “They asked for advice like, if they didn’t know exactly how to do something they’d be like, ‘hey, can you show me how to do this?’ Or just ask questions to the upperclassmen, which was really cool to see.”
This type of motivation and student-athlete-led accountability is critical for a culture rebuild.
“I think that's the biggest difference between these kids and Sheridan in the past, let's say, is these guys like get after it, and you don't really have to push them too much,” Holland said. “They police themselves. And that made it very nice, because where we couldn't have all that contact, you could trust those guys were doing it at home and getting the shots up when they needed to.
While both Holland and Pierson are both somewhat new to their current positions, they are very familiar with the kids they are currently coaching. During this wonky offseason, installing plays and making expectations clear has been smooth for both coaches.
“Well, it's fortunate because I was the junior high coach for a few years before,” Holland said. “So these guys coming in have ran these plays.”
“She was my coach in junior high so I kind of knew what was expected,” Galiger said, pointing toward Pierson while starting to crack a smile. “But she’s way more intense in high school, which we need. We need someone to push us and she’s there to do it.”
With the merging of 11C and 12C into one district, Sheridan will have its work cut out as it faces powerhouses such as Manhattan Christian and Twin Bridges. But with the shift in culture, perhaps it won’t be long until these games, previously thought of as “character builders,” turn into competitive or even winnable matchups.
“We're fortunate for that and unfortunate at the same time, but we do play some really good teams and our whole MO is going to show up and we're going to play hard,” Holland said. “And I feel like these guys have adapted to that and that whole thing. That'll make us better in itself. So we just play our game.”
