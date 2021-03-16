HAVRE — The 34th Hi-Line Invitational basketball tournament is scheduled for April 2-3 at Montana State-Northern.

The HIT will welcome some of Montana's top high school players on all-star teams from each of the state's four classifications (Class AA, A, B and C). Girls and boys games will be played throughout the weekend, with consolation and championship games scheduled for Saturday evening, April 3.

A 3-point shooting and slam dunk contest is slated for Friday, April 2.

Last year's HIT tournament was canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.

