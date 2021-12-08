BILLINGS — A total of 20 Native boys and girls basketball teams from across Montana and from North Dakota will converge on First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings for the annual All-American Indian Shootout.
The round-robin-style tournament tips off Thursday at 1:30 p.m. with a girls game between Heart Butte and Two Eagle River. It will feature a total of 20 games across three days, concluding Saturday.
The other games scheduled for Thursday include Heart Butte vs. Two Eagle River boys at 3 p.m., Box Elder vs. Plenty Coups girls at 4:30, Hays-Lodgepole vs. Plenty Coups boys at 6, and Browning vs. Mandaree, North Dakota, girls at 7:30.
The full list of boys and girls teams participating in the tournament is as follows: Hardin of the Eastern A, Browning of the Northwest A, Rocky Boy from District 1B, Plenty Coups of the 6C, Hays-Lodgepole and Box Elder of the 9C, Heart Butte of the 10C and Two Eagle River from 14C, as well as Mandaree, North Dakota, and White Shield, North Dakota.
Each team will play two games. A parade of athletes will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m.
In addition, the Class B Tip Off is scheduled to begin Friday at Lockwood High School, beginning with a 9 a.m. girls game between Lame Deer and Huntley Project. The Tip Off will conclude on Saturday.
Participating boys and girls teams for the Tip Off are Harlem, Poplar and Wolf Point of District 2B, Lame Deer, Lodge Grass and St. Labre from the 3B, and Huntley Project and Shepherd out of the 4B.
Friday's other games include: Lame Deer vs. Project boys at 10:30 a.m., Poplar vs. St. Labre girls at noon, Poplar vs. St. Labre boys at 1:30 p.m., Wolf Point vs. Shepherd girls at 3, Wolf Point vs. Shepherd boys at 4:30, Harlem vs. Lodge Grass girls at 6, and Harlem vs. Lodge Grass boys at 7:30 p.m.
