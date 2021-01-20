Following a positive COVID-19 case within the program, the Anaconda boys basketball team went into quarantine starting Jan. 14.
Barring any other setbacks, the team will be able to get back on the court Jan. 25, with its next game being home versus Arlee on the 28th.
The Copperheads' girls basketball team will continue their schedule as planned. They'll have a showdown at Class A Dillon on Thursday night.
