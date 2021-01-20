Following a positive COVID-19 case within the program, the Anaconda boys basketball team went into quarantine starting Jan. 14. 

Barring any other setbacks, the team will be able to get back on the court Jan. 25, with its next game being home versus Arlee on the 28th. 

The Copperheads' girls basketball team will continue their schedule as planned. They'll have a showdown at Class A Dillon on Thursday night. 

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

Tags

Load comments