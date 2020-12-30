BUTTE – The paths will look quite different, but the goal is basically the same for the Copperheads basketball teams: play their best basketball come tournament time.
Last season, the girls made some great, positive strides and finished with 15 wins. With their core group of players returning, the season outlook is very optimistic. The boys will have more of an uphill battle, as that roster is on the younger side.
“This is a good bunch of girls,” said Anaconda girls coach Andy Saltenberger. “We're coming off of 15-9 season, which was a heck of an improvement over the last couple of years. So, they're moving in the right direction. It should be fun.”
“We’re looking at a building year, I think,” said the Copperheads’ boys coach Rochie Estes. “We have a pretty young program coming in; we returned three starters from last year. We’re just about there. I think by the end of the week we should be pretty much where we want to be in terms of being game ready. Obviously we’ll still have a lot to work on. Our end goal is to be tournament ready, so even if there’s things we need to improve on early on, we’ll take that and improve on it as we go.”
The Copperheads’ girls will rely on the leadership of returning second-team all-conference Mia Sullivan-Sanders, who is a senior. She’s been starting games for Anaconda since her freshman season. Fellow senior Megan Rich will also be providing valuable minutes and upperclassmen leadership. The Copperheads also have three bona fide juniors in Sami Johnson, Kora Kelly and Alyssa Peterson.
Saltenberger’s squad is not the tallest in the conference, so they will rely on their speed in transition. Make no mistake, however, Sullivan-Sanders and Kelly can also do damage underneath. Their quickness combined with their strength makes them a nightmare to matchup with.
“Mia’s a big, strong girl and she does a good job for us, and Cora Kelly's the same way,” Saltenberger said. “She plays well inside and not afraid to go up against anyone. So, those two do a good job inside as far as defensively, but they're playing good. They're working hard and our conference is tough. I mean, there's some really good teams like Florence and Deer Lodge. So it'll be fun to see how things pan out. Loyal has returned a lot of their starters from that state championship team, so it'll be a good season in our conference.”
Talent, skill and experience can vary from year to year. Effort however, should be consistent and that’s something Saltenberger and Estes always want to see from their student-athletes.
“The girls had been working super hard, which has been really nice,” Saltenberger said. “My senior leadership is great. I mean, I got two girls that have played at the varsity level for four years, so they should have a great season. And they're really working good with these younger ones.
“They work their tails off. I mean, that junior group, they're in the gym nonstop. And then the two seniors work hard.”
For the boys in a building season, there will be quite a few things out of their control. Effort and work ethic, however, are variables that should remain constant.
“One thing that I’m – no exceptions – requiring is that they play as hard as they can possibly play each time they step on the floor,” said Estes, who enters his third year as head coach and 10th with Anaconda basketball. “I don’t care if they make mistakes or if they’re out of position. I just want to see the guys play as hard as they can possibly play. Then I’m expecting those returners and those upperclassmen to lead by example in a positive way. Help encourage the kids along.”
The Copperheads’ boys return junior Eli Saltenberger, a three-year varsity starter and son of Andy. Also returning from last season’s starting lineup are Landon Hurley and Braden Sawyer.
Estes said he hasn’t sugarcoated things for his team. Things are going to be really difficult out of the gate. Anaconda opens with games against Corvallis, Deer Lodge, Loyola and Florence. So the Copperheads are going to find out rather quickly where they’re at and where they need to get.
“I’m pretty transparent,” Estes said. “I like to be as open as possible and let them know exactly what’s coming and what’s in front of them, even in terms of where they’re at. I feel like the more than they know and see the end goal, the better off that we are.”
This season’s condensed schedule could help the psyche of the young Copperheads. Even though they must navigate a gauntlet to begin the season, there won’t be much time to dwell on results between games.
“That’s the benefit of having a short break between games or having them back-to-back,” Estes said. “It’ll be a good test early on and we’ll be able to see exactly where we’re at and exactly where we need to move to in order to be successful in our conference.”
After all, the goal is to be peaking at the right time, which is tournament time.
