The Whitehall Trojans were a collective thorn in the side of all Jefferson Panthers basketball fans, players, coaches, etc. Saturday during the District 5B consolation games.
First it was the Whitehall boys who defeated the Panthers 54-46 in the boys consolation final.
"You know (Whitehall) coach McLean really gets the most out of his boys and he has some great kids that played an amazing 2-3 (zone) defense that kicked our butts, honestly," said Panthers coach Anthony Connole. "They came out and brought it and we didn't handle it very well. Whitehall is always a tough team come tournaments and they proved that this weekend."
After an abysmal regular season, the Trojans (2-8 5B, 3-14 overall) will advance to the divisional tournament.
After overcoming a myriad of turnovers to defeat Big Timber in the consolation semifinal earlier Saturday, Jefferson found itself in a hole against the Trojans it couldn't recover from.
"The first game against Big Timber we could've held onto the ball better," Connole said. "Having 23 turnovers at this point in the season is something that can't happen. The boys rose up to the challenge and our free throws saved us in the game for sure.
"The second game against Whitehall we came out flat and dug ourselves a hole and it was really hard to try and dig ourselves out. We made a good comeback, but we were down 12 and the closest we came was four and then we had a turnover that led to a dunk, and that kind of took the air out of our sails."
The Panthers were led by Trent McMaster, who had 11 points. Avery Stiles chipped in with nine.
Whitehall's offense was paced by Brendan Wagner's 16 points. Hayden Hoagland and Dylon Smith had 13 points apiece.
The Trojans weren't finished dashing the hopes of Jefferson.
In the girls game which immediately followed, it was Whitehall with a 54-48 win.
Rachel Van Blaricom poured in 27 points, Dakota Edminsten added eight, but it wasn't quite enough as the Trojans prevailed in the third-place tilt.
"Overall, I'm incredibly proud of this group of girls," said Jefferson coach Sarah Layng. "They've grown tremendously throughout the season. We'll miss our seniors as they've been solid leaders, but I also feel we have a real solid group of returners. They all worked with a ton of determination and preserved through the whole season playing our best basketball the past two to three weeks."
One of those returners is Van Blaricom. The sophomore standout scored 12 points in the Panthers 56-43 victory over Manhattan earlier Saturday. She scored 52 points over the three district tournament games.
Asha Noyes and Jada Clarkson led the charge for Whitehall, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.