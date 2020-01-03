HELENA -- The early season schedule has been a little strange for both Helena Capital and Helena High.
Despite practicing since November and opening the season in the second week of December, both the Bengals and Bruins have played only three games up to this point, with another on tap Saturday.
Capital will take on CMR, with the boys (2-1) hosting the Rustlers and the girls making a trip to Great Falls. Both games will tip off at 3:30 p.m.
"I think the break always comes at a good time," Capital boys head coach Guy Almquist said. "That first month is pretty taxing. So it's good to get some rest before we get back at it. But now we have 15 games in the next 60 days or so. We have practiced 25 times this season and we are ready to play someone else."
The Bruins will get that chance Saturday against CMR (1-2), which owns a win over Flathead but dropped games to Missoula Sentinel and Glacier by double digits.
The Rustlers do have two players back on their roster that averaged double figures a year ago in Keegan Barnes and also 6-foot-4 Russell Gagne, who is effective on the glass.
"They are a physical basketball team," Almquist said. "They do some things a little different than most teams in the state. They run a 1-3-1 and have some extended pressure defenses. On offense they run a Princeton look with a lot of ball reversals and a lot of movement."
CMR's offense may be about reading and reacting, but Capital's offense is about attacking and running the fast break.
So far, it has worked to the tune of 62 points per game and three guys averaging double digits as Brayden Koch leads the Bruins in scoring at 15 ppg, followed by Trevor Swanson (14.6 ppg) and Bridger Grovom (12.6 ppg).
And a big weapon for all three is the ability to knock down shots from deep.
"Teams are definitely going to try and push us off the 3-point line," Almquist said. "And we are doing some things to work on that, but even in that first game, most of that came from attacking the basket and we need to make sure that we continue to do that."
While the Capital boys will be at home, the girls team, which is 3-0 so far in the 2019-20 season, will be on the road, also against the Rustlers.
CMR (2-1) won just two games in the regular season a year ago, yet own wins over Flathead and Glacier, as well as a loss to Sentinel.
Allie Olsen, who is signed to play volleyball at Utah, is the centerpiece for the Rustlers. She will be faced with 6-foot-4 Paige Bartsch, as well as Lady Griz commit Dani Bartsch, the top players for Capital, which boasts a deep roster that also includes Mara McGinley, Mashayla O'Malley, Jaymee Sheridan and McKinlee Mihelish.
As far as Helena High is concerned, both teams will also be in action, with the boys hosting Belgrade and the girls hitting to the road also to face the Panthers. Both games will tip at 3:30 p.m.
For the Helena boys (0-3) and head coach Brandon Day, it's the final chance to get a win before the start of divisional play next week.
"We have been hitting it hard in the mornings," Day said. "And the boys have had a good week of practice. We are working on some things trying to get ready for conference, but it would be nice to get one in the win column."
The Bengals are hoping to spark an offense that has depended largely on Logan Brown, who has averaged just under 20 a game. Kaden Huot and Dexter Tedesco are others to watch, especially on the offensive end.
"We want to have some success with the new stuff we have been working on," Day said. "But more than anything, it's just a process and I think we are getting there."
The Bengals girls are still in the process of finding their identity and after dropping two of their first three games, they are looking to get back into the win column against the Panthers (0-3).
Eric Peterson's team, which is the 3-time defending champ in Class AA, will look to even its 2-2 record behind the play of McKayla Kloker, Emily Feller, Caroline Bullock, Kylie Lantz, Abby Marcille and Riley Thennis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.