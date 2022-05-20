GLENDIVE — Billings Central multi-sport standout Alaina Woods has committed to Dawson Community College for basketball and volleyball, the school announced Friday.
Woods averaged eight points and nine rebounds per game and shot 49% from the field during her senior basketball season. She was voted second-team all-conference and academic all-state.
In volleyball, she led Class A with 106 total blocks. She averaged eight blocks per match and 1.3 kills, along with a total of 165 kills and a .248 hit percentage.
“I chose to attend Dawson because from the beginning I felt taken care of, and coach Romeo (Lagmay Jr.) had my trust instantly," Woods said. "I instantly felt at home when I visited and played with a team that already felt like family. (Volleyball) coach (Dina) Fritz gave me the opportunity to better my athletics and be a part of something great. The team’s bond and energy was just something I knew I wanted to be a part of, and I also know that the whole Dawson community provides everything necessary for me to improve academically, athletically, and as a person over all.”
Said Lagmay: “Alaina brings hustle, brute and effort. She has a go-get attitude and is ready for any challenge. I can recall some conversations we had and I purposely challenged her what the next level is all about, and she said, ‘Bring it!’ Alaina has natural athleticism and her vertical is quite impressive. She is sound academically and will fit well into our overall athletic program.”
Added Fritz: "We are so excited to have Alaina joining us next year. She will bring a lot of energy and positivity to the team in her role in the middle. She works hard in all aspects of her life from sports to the classroom and it shows. With her work ethic and athletic ability she will do great things here at Dawson. We are happy to have her become part of the Buccaneer family."
