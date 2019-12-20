HELENA — The three-time defending Class AA state champion Helena High girls are known for their defense. But Friday night, it was the Billings Senior defense that spoiled the Bengals home opener.
It started in the opening stanza, when Helena High failed to connect on a single field goal attempt. The Broncs held them to just one point, leading 7-1 after eight minutes.
That trend continued throughout as Helena High was limited to just 25 percent shooting from the field, while being forced into 20 turnovers, 14 of which from Billings Senior steals in what ended up as a 41-31 victory for the Broncs.
"It's great because we don't have validity in anything we are trying to do," first-year Billings Senior head coach Connor Silliker said. "Not until we have the wins to back it up and Helena is a top-notch program. They are well coached and it's a testament of our girls' resilience, you know, battling through runs and all that. I am very, very proud of them."
As Silliker said, the Broncs had to weather a few storms on their way to victory, none more troublesome than an 11-0 run for the Bengals which started late in the third quarter.
Lily Johnson, who scored a team-high 12 points in the win, helped the Broncs build a 32-20 advantage thanks to five consecutive points in the third. It was the largest lead of the night for Senior, but it wasn't long until the Bengals were threatening.
Kylie Lantz connected on the second of two third-quarter 3-pointers and following two makes from deep by McKayla Kloker, as well as a bucket inside by Caroline Bulluck, suddenly, the Broncs' lead was down to one, 32-31 with just under six minutes to play.
Then, Jensen Keller, who notched five steals in the win, answered with a layup. Kara Conway added a triple shortly after and that pushed the advantage back six.
On the other end, the Broncs blanked the Bengals for the rest of the game as they held on for a 10-point road win.
"Their defense had a lot to do with it," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said of his team's offensive struggles. "They extended their 2-3 zone quite a bit and we didn't get the ball inside as much as we needed to. We took 30 3's and that's probably too many. We also had 20 turnovers. But those are things we can address and fix."
"We did some good things," he added. "We got down and we kept fighting. We were down by 12 points and got back within one. So it was good to see. There are just some things we need to fix, but we get to play Saturday and that's always a good day. The girls are ready to get back out there."
Johnson led the way for the Broncs with 12 points. She also grabbed five rebounds. Keller pitched in with six points, five steals and four assists, while Conway scored eight, hitting both of Senior's 3-pointers and grabbing four rebounds.
"The key was just staying within ourselves," Silliker said. "When they made a run, we tried to stymie it and not make a mountain out of a molehill when adversity stuck. The girls were able to fight through and get it done."
Kloker led the Bengals with nine points in the loss. All of her scoring came on 3-pointers. Lantz scored six. As a team, Helena was 7-for-30 from beyond the arc.
The Broncs and Bengals will each be back in action Saturday. Helena High will host No. 4 Billings West in a state championship game rematch from last March. Billings Senior, on the other hand, will play at third-ranked Helena Capital.
