HELENA -- Midway through the fourth quarter Saturday against Helena High, Billings West was tied and in danger of going 0-2 on its road trip to the capital city.
The score was tied 43-43 and after leading for most of the game, the Golden Bears girls were in a battle, on the road, against the same team that forced them to settle for a runner-up finish at last season's state tournament.
Only this time, the Bears were the ones that found a way to finish, closing the game on a 10-0 run to escape the Jungle in Helena with a 53-43 win over the defending state champs.
"It was huge for us to get a split," West head coach Charlie Johnson said. "These are two really good teams and this a big one. Our kids just found a way to make plays."
The Bears certainly did and the player who stood out more than any other down the stretch was Willa Albrecht.
Following two free throws by Helena's Riley Thennis, tying the score at 43 with 4:55 left and her twin sister, Maddie Albrecht on the bench with foul trouble, Willa took over, with some eye-popping plays on both ends.
A 5-0 run by Albrecht, capped by a 3-pointer put the Bears up five. Another deuce extended the advantage to seven before a steal by Willa led to a hoop by Maddie that gave West a 52-43 advantage with just a few minutes to go.
Willa Albrecht to Maddie. Bears go on a 9-0 run. 52-43. Few minutes to go. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/QcuuGhAddk— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 21, 2019
"The Albrechts, they are obviously a big part of our team," Johnson said. "But I also thought we did a good job of getting a lot of one-and-done's tonight. Helena probably didn't shoot as well as they wanted and we just made some plays."
For the second night in a row, the defending state champs suffered an untimely scoring slump. They didn't score in the final five minutes and change Friday in a loss to Billings Senior, then went the last 4:55 without a point.
"Getting tired and being mentally fatigued, I think has something to do with it," Helena High head coach Eric Peterson said. "And just coaching, I have to do a better job of putting girls in positions to get baskets."
Baskets weren't easy to come by for either side, unless your name was Albrecht, as Willa who scored 22 and Maddie, who finished with 11 were the only players to reach double figures. Willa also added five steals, eight rebounds and three assists.
At the start of the game though, it was Maddie who set the tone, scoring six points early as the Bears built a 10-8 lead after one. However, West scored the first nine points of the second and grabbed a 19-8 lead after Willa Albrecht hit from beyond the arc.
Willa Albrecht splashes the trey. 19-8 Bears. pic.twitter.com/TplQ5HMWyc— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 21, 2019
Yet, the Bengals battled back within two thanks to a 3-point play by Caroline Bullock and a triple from McKayla Kloker.
Soon after, a three-point play by Emily Feller gave the Bengals their first lead, a lead that grew to 28-24 at the half as Kloker hit her second three of the night.
The lead didn't last long though, as the Bears stormed out in the second half on a 7-1 run.
Absolutely incredible play from Willa Albrecht. One end to another. West down 29-28. 5:32 3Q #mtscores pic.twitter.com/C9InmmhOlQ— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 21, 2019
Kylie Lantz scored seven of Helena High's 10 points in the third, but when the stanza closed, West was still in front by one.
Kloker put the Bengals in front at the 5:40 mark with a scoop shot, but the Bears answered with a 13-2 run to close the game.
Kloker makes the scoop shot. 41-40 Bengals. 5:44 left. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/HShF2Cq80u— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) December 21, 2019
Kloker finished with nine points, along with Lantz. Abby Marcile also added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Billings West (2-2) and Helena High (1-2) will each be off until after the holiday break.
