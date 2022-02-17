A few weeks ago, Helena Capital won its fifth straight game over Helena High by a score of 60-31.
Since then, the two teams have opposite records. Capital is 5-2 but has lost two in a row, while Helena High is 2-5 and has lost its last four games leading into Friday's game against CHS inside the Jungle.
Tip-off time is set for 7 p.m. between the crosstown rivals and here are five things to watch.
A different team at home
There have been some quirks in the schedule and one reason is games being canceled in January due to snow. That led the Bengals to playing four games on the road which hasn't aided Helena in its current four-game slide.
While the Bengals are 0-6 in conference play on the road, Helena has been quite formidable on its home floor, posting a 4-1 mark in conference play. One of those wins was over third-ranked Missoula Hellgate and outside of the Knights loss to Capital, it was their only other Western AA defeat this season.
That means Helena has been much better at home this season and if that continues, that will be a positive for the Bengals on Friday night.
Bruins get Brayden Koch back just in time
Capital has dominated the series over the past three seasons, winning five straight games with each victory coming by double digits.
Brayden Koch has been a big part of that. He got his first varsity action as a sophomore and is undefeated in his career against the Bengals, which coincides with the Bruins current five-game winning streak.
Koch returned to the lineup earlier this week, after missing time due to an illness and that's good news for the Bruins because the Carroll College signee is their leading scorer (21.3 ppg) in addition to leading the team in steals and assists.
In the past two games (both losses) Capital has averaged just 39 points per game, which is 16 points down from its season average. The Bruins have an average point differential of plus nine but have been outscored by an average of 12.5 points in their losses, even though the defense allowed just 49 points per game.
impact on Western AA race
Even with its two-game losing streak, Capital is still tied for first with Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA and can't finish outside of the top two. Big Sky is sitting at 6-5 and is the only other team within three games and CHS swept the Eagles this season.
So either way, Capital is in line for a top-two seed at the Western AA Divisional tournament which will be held at Carroll College March 3-5.
As far as Helena High is concerned, a lot can change in the next three games in terms of seeding. The Bengals are 4-7 and among five teams separated by two games in the Western AA. The others are Missoula Sentinel (5-6), Glacier (5-6), Butte (3-8) and Flathead (3-8).
Helena is currently sixth but could conceivably move up to fourth or fall to eighth, making Friday's crosstown matchup even more important.
Huot is a common theme in Helena wins
Eight times this season, Helena's Kaden Huot has reached double figures in scoring. He averages 12 points a game this season and in 15 contests, he has made 27 3-pointers.
However, when you break it down further, you realize that Helena hasn't won a game this season with Huot scoring in double figures. In fact, in the five games HHS has won this season, Huot is averaging 21 points and has connected on 17 3-pointers or an average of 3.4.
There are always a number of factors that determine wins and losses, but it's pretty clear that Huot needs to have a good night in the Jungle Friday night for Helena High to win.
A tournament atmosphere
There are few games, even in the postseason, that match the intensity of a crosstown matchup and with divisionals for both teams less than two weeks away, there seems to no better prep than a crosstown rivalry game.
Both teams have something at stake in the standings and with a combined six losses between the two programs coming in, both should be a hungry for a win.
This will be the first crosstown game at the Jungle in two years and just like the games at the Bears Den last month, the atmosphere will be off the charts.
