MISSOULA — Zach Murphy has his old Missoula Sentinel hoops coach Craig Matosich on speed dial and checks in with him regularly.
He also might hit up former Sentinel coach Jay Jagleski, who was an integral part to Murphy's start in coaching, if he wants some advice.
He might need it, but this is the moment the Missoula native and Sentinel graduate has waited for. The moment he becomes a head coach of a varsity basketball program in his hometown.
Missoula Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed announced Tuesday afternoon that Murphy, who finished his second year as an assistant with the program, will be the new head coach. Murphy replaces former head coach Ryan Hansen, who stepped down recently. Been also said the school will announce its new girls basketball coach soon.
"I feel like one of the luckiest people," Murphy said Tuesday during a phone call with the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "Being from Missoula, I wanted to teach and coach in Missoula one day, and Big Sky gave me that opportunity to teach and coach in the town that I love.
"I couldn't be more ecstatic," he added. "Seeing that e-mail come through, it's kinda like a dream come true if I'm being honest. I put a a lot of work into it, and it finally came to fruition which is a really cool experience. I am still trying to soak it in, that is the biggest thing because there is a lot of work that comes with it."
If anyone seems up for the work, Murphy sounded plenty confident in his abilities to make it happen. He has learned from past Sentinel coaches Matosich and Jagleski. Murphy added that no one as has been as important as Hansen, who gave him the tools needed to get where he is now and prepare him for this moment.
"He allowed me to be more hands-on and as our relationship as friends and coaches developed, he gave me responsibilities that I don't know if other coaches get the opportunity to do as often," Murphy said. "Without a doubt it was in preparation for me to be a head coach one day.
"And he always kinda said that," he added. "You want a big coaching tree underneath you, that was part of what he wanted to do. You're only as good as the coaches you help make."
Murphy played a key role in the rise of the Eagles this past season as the program earned a third-place finish at the State AA boys basketball tournament and a 14-11 record this past winter. It was the program's best finish at state since taking fourth in 2007 and its first state trophy since its 1997 state championship. The Eagles were the lone Missoula AA team to make it to the 2022 state tournament — the first time in program history that has ever happened.
It was a year of resurgence for a senior-heavy program that had multiple college-bound athletes like Tre Reed (Rocky Mountain) and Caden Bateman (Montana).
But now the next challenge begins: prolonging the success and winning culture.
Murphy is well aware of that, and aims to continue to build the Eagles into a program that is respected on and off the court. That comes through hard play, hustle, rebounding and defense on the court. That way teams know they need to respect the Eagles before, after and during games.
Murphy also knows respect must be earned.
"We wanted to be respected by every team that we walked off the floor with," Murphy said. "That was a huge motto for Hansen and me going into this year and that's 100% what I want to continue to build on. ... When Big Sky steps off the floor, 'We are gonna earn your respect' is going to be our big message."
The Eagles graduated seven seniors who laid the ground work over the years to build the foundation of a winning program. Murphy gives the credit to those athletes and Hansen, and now wants to springboard off that start to become a program synonymous with success.
The continuation of success starts with teaching. It starts with having proper offseason programs and coaches, athletes and all in the program buying into the message of earning the respect that Murphy wants the program to receive.
